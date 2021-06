In this special Memorial Day issue of TidBITS, Adam Engst looks at what’s new in Cardhop 2.0, not the least of which is that it’s now free, with advanced features bundled into a subscription with Fantastical. Josh Centers explains how Facebook surreptitiously uses your photos to track your location and how you can prevent it such antisocial behavior. The Mac community has discovered that M1-based Macs can’t boot from an external drive if the internal drive is dead. Glenn Fleishman explains why Apple made this change and why it probably isn’t a big deal. Finally, Adam takes you on a winding journey to extract data from an old iOS app that won’t launch in iOS 14.5 and ends up finding multiple solutions to what could be a relatively common problem. Notable Mac app releases this week include Security Update 2021-003 Catalina and 2021-004 Mojave and Safari 14.1.1.