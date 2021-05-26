Cancel
Congress & Courts

Longtime US Senator John Warner dies at 94

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
CNN – John Warner, a longtime US Senator from Virginia, has died aged 94, a former staff member said.

Warner, who served in Senate for three decades, died peacefully of heart failure on Tuesday. He was surrounded by his wife Jeanne Warner and other family members, the former staff member said.

Warner served in the US Navy during World War II and the Marines during the Korean War. He later served as secretary of the Navy and as a Republican US senator from 1979 through 2009, CNN reported.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1978 and retired after five terms in 2009. His military experience led him to be one of the most respected voices in Washington on military and national security issues, serving as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

