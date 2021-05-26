Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Full Tomorrow War Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel Through Time And Kick Ass

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It goes without saying Chris Pratt is a pretty busy guy, as the highly sought-after actor has been headlining some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. While he’s well known to the public for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, the actor is about to step into a brand new film in the form of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War. The public got a teaser for the gritty, sci-fi film last month, but now the full trailer has arrived. And as you would expect, it’s filled to the brim with new footage that shows Pratt traveling through time and kicking ass!

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Doug Liman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Watch Trailer#Kick Ass#Travel Trailer#Jurassic World#The Lego Batman Movie#Glow#Sci Fi#Hollywood#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Warriors#Man#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Shares On-Set Photo With Omar Sy

"Jurassic World: Dominion" will release on June 10, 2022. The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Daniella Pineda. The screenplay is penned by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow. Chris Pratt recently provided fans a peek into the sets of the highly anticipated "Jurassic World: Dominion." The actor took...
MilitaryDispatch

Chris Pratt pays poignant tribute to veterans on Memorial Day: 'They are the good guys'

Chris Pratt is reminding fans to honor the meaning of Memorial Day. The Marvel star, who plays a veteran in his upcoming sci-fi movie “The Tomorrow War,” posted a lengthy message late Sunday in remembrance of the U.S. military men and women who’ve died in service, accompanied by photos of grieving families and soldiers that he reposted from Tim Kennedy, a MMA star and Green Beret.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
MilitaryPopculture

Chris Pratt Honors Veterans With Emotional Memorial Day Message

Chris Pratt is urging his fellow Americans to remember the sacrifices of the people who have dedicated their lives to serving their country in the military in an emotional social media tribute. As the Monday holiday honored U.S. military members who have fallen in the line of duty, the Tomorrow War star, 41, shared to social media 10 images of people mourning their loved ones who were lost during their service. He urged people to pay their respects and keep the reason for the holiday in mind while celebrating, beginning his lengthy caption, "Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration."
Movies/Film

Everybody Get Up, It’s Time to Slam Now With a ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Poster Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Trailer

I don’t want to alarm you, but we got a real jam goin’ down. There comes a time in everyone’s life where they must get hyped and say “Hoop there it is,” and that time is now. Because there’s a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster for you to marvel at. Print it out and hang it up in your locker. Save it to your computer desktop. Screenshot it on your phone. Do whatever it is you do when a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster comes along. And then bellow at the top of your lungs, “C’mon and slam, and welcome to the jam,” because tomorrow, a new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is arriving.
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
MoviesElko Daily Free Press

Chris Pratt up for Jurassic World and Fast & Furious crossover

Chris Pratt would love a crossover between 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious'. The 41-year-old actor plays Owen Grady in the dinosaur action franchise and revealed that he would be up for joining forces with the 'Fast' series, which is also distributed by Universal for the ultimate mash-up between prehistoric creatures and super-fast cars.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why T-Rex Is The Main Character Of Jurassic World: Dominion’s First Footage Instead Of Chris Pratt

It doesn’t matter if you call her Rexy, Roberta, or any other name you’ve assigned to her, the T-Rex from Jurassic Park is an iconic character loved by the world. Her return in the Jurassic World franchise has only proven that point, even in the midst of blockbuster beefcake Chris Pratt doing his thing with a pack of trained raptors. Which is part of why, according to co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, the new extended trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion that will screen in IMAX ahead of F9 has Roberta as the star of the show.
Moviessideshow.com

Matt Smith Joins Star Wars: Episode IX Cast, New Trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actor Matt Smith, of Doctor Who fame, has just been cast in Star Wars: Episode IX. Details of his part are not yet known, although the reports say that Smith will have a key role in the trilogy-capping film. Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX will open in theaters on December 20th, 2019.