How Much Interest You Actually Pay, Based on Your Credit Score

The government response to the pandemic recession has allowed Americans to stay afloat, and in some cases, to save. Additionally, borrowers were able to take advantage of low interest rates to refinance mortgages, and consolidate and lower interest rates on auto and credit card balances. With the federal student loan program in forbearance until September 30, many of the 1.7 million with education debt have been focusing on paying down other debt. But as the economy opens up and more people return to work, there is likely to be an increase in Americans’ appetite to return to their borrowing ways. Lest you think this is going to be a screed about the perils of doing so, read on!