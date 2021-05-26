Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas veteran shares Marines stories, memories with guitar

By Kalyna Astrinos
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msacK_0aBw4xaw00

One of the best things about music is that it has the power to connect people from all walks of life.

For Jan Michael Balgan his guitar is something that helped him develop long-time friendships while he served in the Marines.

“We would all go around like a little fire pit area like a little bonfire and it would just be all of us. And then we would just jam,” said Jan Michael.

His guitar has turned into a souvenir filled with signatures that bring up memories from his time overseas.

“I brought it with me throughout my whole deployment in 2004,” Jan Michael said. “Imagine me carrying my stuff to go to Iraq, and I have my guitar case going out from North Carolina to Maine to Kuwait to Iraq and all of these other places. I was literally carrying this guitar.”

He says he is now focused on helping people in his hometown of Las Vegas as an officer within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He is also part of the Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association chapter in Las Vegas.

"What I wanted to do is not only serve my country but serve my community,” Jan Michael said.

As time passes, the six strings and signatures on his guitar help him remember his years of service.

“Some of these guys went through Desert Storm, some of these guys went through the first invasion in Iraq in 2003,” Jan Michael said. “So, a lot of knowledge a lot of history behind it and to have these signatures, it’s like I get to remember each one of them like its yesterday.”

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Us Marines#Souvenir#Music History#Filipino American#Long Time Friendships#Desert Storm#Fire#Time#People#Kuwait#Signatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Desert
News Break
Music
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Guitar
Country
Iraq
Related
Pierz, MNhometownsource.com

Marine veteran recalls end of WWII

Thousands of lives lost; their dreams and plans for the future forever gone. Loved ones left with the memory of each soul. As Americans across the nation bow their heads in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, it is also a reminder of how precious life is.
Charlottesville, VAWHSV

Charlottesville veteran shares Memorial Day moment with young kids, raising the ‘Stars and Stripes’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On many days, veteran Jim Carpenter makes sure he’s up early before sunrise to lower the flags to half staff at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial. On Memorial Day 2021, under the high-flying, yet still half-staff, ‘Stars and Stripes’, people came to pay their respects. Families showed up to read and learn about the 28 Charlottesville-area veterans who lost their lives in Vietnam.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Casper museum preserves memories, stories of Wyoming veterans

CASPER, Wyo. – In 1941, the land about nine miles west of Casper looked like most of the areas outside of city limits – miles of flat , wind-swept prairie covered in sage, migrating antelope and numerous other small critters. That changed with breakneck speed the following year, when the...
Las Vegas, NVhauteresidence.com

Darin Marques Presents A Luxurious Single-Story Home In Las Vegas

Luxurious living unfolds in this over 3,000 square foot single-story home. From the double door grand entry, the airy main level opens to formal living and dining space. A comfortable great room with fireplace borders the spacious gourmet kitchen. The high-functioning linear kitchen design offers granite counters, central island with bar seating, breakfast nook, desk area and plenty of storage. The copious master suite features separate sitting area, two-sided fireplace and access to the lush backyard. The master’s spa-like bath has a make-up table, jetted tub and walk-in shower. The backyard offers lots of privacy! Mature landscaping surrounds the heated pool, spa and covered patio. Architectural detailing adds character throughout the home with arched doorways, bricked exterior, tile flooring and high ceilings. Community parks and trails enhance the gated NW Las Vegas property. Brand new stainless dishwasher, new water softener, & new water heater recently installed.
Queen Creek, AZPosted by
12 News

WWII veteran shares his story with kids on 79th anniversary of Battle of Midway

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — At just 19 years old and stationed at Pearl Harbor, Aviation Machinist Mate Jack Holder narrowly survived the Imperial Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Holder jumped into a sewer ditch as he watched destruction all around him. Six months later, Jack and his airmen flying on a PBY airplane, were the second crew to spot the Japanese armada at the Battle of Midway.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Vietnam War veteran shares his story, 50 years after coming home

Bill Furr of Sturgis is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He is one a growing number of veterans willing to talk about his experience. Bill and his wife, Sue, moved to the city in 1997. Bill is perhaps best-known for his tenure at Glen Oaks Community. Sue worked as an administrative assistant at Sturgis High School for more than a decade.