Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The IRS Is Suffering: Biden Hopes to Fund It

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 17 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Tax Return,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHxqq_0aBw4jU000

The Internal Revenue Service is expected to sift through its 2019 tax return logjam within 60 days, according to Charles Rettig, the agency’s commissioner.

The IRS Is Suffering: Biden Hopes to Fund It

Here's What You Need to Remember: The president hopes to increase funding for the IRS so that it is better positioned to target big companies and the wealthiest taxpayers come next tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service is expected to sift through its 2019 tax return logjam within 60 days, according to Charles Rettig, the agency’s commissioner.

Rettig told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that there are 335,000 tax returns from last year that the IRS still has to work through, a figure that’s significantly decreased since the beginning of the year when the agency had as much as seven million returns.

The IRS racked up the returns that were filed last year after the agency’s processing centers had to halt in-person operations for a number of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More from The National Interest The IRS Is Overwhelmed: Your Tax Return Could Be 2 Months Away
What the Heck? The IRS Still Hasn’t Returned 335,000 2019 Tax Returns Still Waiting on Your 2019 Tax Return? IRS Says It’ll Only Be Two Months...

Rettig said that it’s been increasingly difficult to get through the tax documents since the IRS hasn’t seen a boost in funding.

“We've tried to do our best,” he said.

President Joe Biden has proposed increasing funding for the IRS as part of his extensive economic agenda, so that the agency can hire experts to ensure a bold tax policy is set in place.

The Treasury Department recently disclosed that the agency’s enforcement budget has skidded by 25 percent during the last 10 years, and it has insufficient funding and resources to audit complex or extensive corporate filings.

That means the IRS reportedly doesn’t have the supplies to efficiently look into major corporations’ tax filings, which largely clashes with Biden’s push to tax wealthy individuals and corporations to fund his future legislative initiatives.

The president hopes to increase funding for the IRS so that it is better positioned to target big companies and the wealthiest taxpayers come next tax season.

Rettig also said that there are nearly six million additional tax returns “in suspension,” a category that requires agency employees to manually look through the filings. He noted that these returns could be in suspense if the taxpayer based their earned income tax credit amount off of their 2019 income, instead of their 2020 income, an option that the rescue package offered.

Other returns in the same category could be due to taxpayers claiming the recovery rebate credit, which allows filers to receive the first two rounds of stimulus payments if they qualify and never received the federal relief.

The IRS has also warned that there will likely be a delay in sending out income tax refund payments this year because of the pandemic. Receiving the payment can be dependent upon how you filed your tax return, whether that was electronically or by mail.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charles Rettig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Corporate Tax#Taxpayers#Tax Returns#Senate Appropriations#The National Interest#The Treasury Department#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#Reuters#Biden Hopes#President Joe Biden#Tax Season#Stimulus Payments#Agency Employees#Major Corporations#Filers#Hearing#In Person Operations#Suspension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Republicans call for probe into 'egregious' leak of billionaires' tax return data

Republican lawmakers are calling for answers about how troves of IRS tax documents tied to the wealthiest people in the world ended up getting leaked to the media. Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, along with Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Mike Crapo on Wednesday evening, demanded answers from IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig about the “egregious and illegal” release of tax returns to ProPublica.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued on Wednesday. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Treasury Department sends out another 2.3 million $1,400 stimulus checks

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The government is picking up the pace when it comes to mailing out overdue $1,400 stimulus checks. The relevant agencies—the Treasury Department, IRS, and Bureau of the Fiscal Service—revealed...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden budget attacks bipartisan consensus against taxpayer funding of abortion

Last week, President Biden released his $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, which includes significant spending increases on infrastructure and social programs. Even more notable, Mr. Biden’s budget proposal does not contain the Hyde Amendment — an annual appropriations rider that limits the ability of the federal government to use tax dollars to fund abortions through Medicaid, the best known of about two dozen similar long-standing policies.
POTUSAOL Corp

IRS notifies 36 million families that may qualify for monthly Child Tax Credit payments

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to 36 million American families that may be eligible for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments starting in July. "The letters are going to families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment," the agency said in a statement on Monday.
POTUSCBS News

Biden emphasizes taxes on richest companies to fund infrastructure proposal

In President Biden's most recent conversation with GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday, he highlighted his proposal to help pay for infrastructure spending with taxes, the White House suggested. "What happened over the last couple of days and also in the meeting [with Capito] yesterday is that the president...
Presidential Electionbloombergtax.com

Biden’s Tax Plan to Fund Spending Boom Stirs Democrats’ Unease

Corporate income tax rate, lack of SALT change remain sticking points. Some Democrats, like Senate’s Wyden, have offered their own ideas. President Joe Biden’s planned tax code overhaul to offset trillions in new spending wouldn’t necessarily have an easy path if the administration moves on from bipartisan negotiations and opts to advance legislation with only Democratic support.
Income Taxabovethelaw.com

Biden Plans To Build An Army Of IRS Agents, Send It After Large Corporations And The Wealthy

I don’t know much about tax law, but I have looked at a lot of different tax returns over the years. Tax forms are a good way to prove a litigant’s income, among other things. Anyone like me who has looked at a lot of people’s tax returns and who is willing to be honest about it will tell you the same thing: there is a lot of income tax cheating going on in the world.
U.S. PoliticsSaipan Tribune

‘Biden backs removing Medicaid funding caps for territories’

Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) said over the weekend that President Joe Biden supports eliminating the Medicaid funding caps for U.S. territories and aligning the matching rate with the States. Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that his requests for insular area inclusion in the President’s fiscal year 2022 budget...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

The Biden administration is taking the first step in its multi-year plan to help the IRS dig out from a decade of budget and workforce cuts, starting with plans to significantly increase its IT modernization spending. The administration’s first full budget request, released Friday, would give the IRS $13.2 billion...