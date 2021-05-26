Hotbox Burgers: Made For The Community By The Community

Subscribe to our Spotify playlist to hear all of the artists we’ve profiled for Taco de Sonido. The story begins after a 5 AM DJ session. Two artists, Sumohair and Fabi Reyna, who make up the electro-world pop duo Reyna Tropical made a celestial connection in the wee small hours of the morning when they decided to start making music together. “We come from two different worlds,” Reyna recalls. Her counterpart Sumo aka Nectali Díaz is based out of Los Angeles, and Fabi lives in Portland, yet despite the distance between them they sought to create something new. They found themselves bonded through their love of psychedelic cumbia sounds, which the duo found on the seminal compilation series The Roots of Chicha.