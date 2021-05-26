Cancel
Environment

Strong storms, damaging winds hover over DC area through evening

By Alejandro Alvarez
WTOP
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemain weather-ready through the evening hours, as heat and humidity fuel strong to severe storms across the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know. The first round of severe weather is now pushing off to the east, but the atmosphere remains unstable; and as a cold front approaches, there will be a continued risk of severe weather, with the bulk of the activity ending by midnight, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

wtop.com
State
Maryland State
