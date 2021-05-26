‘Sweet Tooth’ Pulls Off an Impossible Adaptation with a Perfect Pilot

"Whimsical tweeness is a personal — or perhaps generational — kryptonite," says Daniel Fienberg." For every Pushing Daisies or Wonderfalls, there are a dozen TV shows and movies undone by thinking that 'unfiltered sincerity' and 'treacly earnestness' are interchangeable. Some predisposition toward the saccharine is necessary to properly consume Netflix’s new fantasy Sweet Tooth — I mean, it’s right there in the title — but there’s great pleasure in reporting that for most of Jim Mickle’s adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo comic, a precarious balance is handled with real deftness. Emotionally and geographically, this is a show with real epic scope, and it earns the laughter and occasional tears that it wrings from the audience thanks to a real and unquestionable, well, sweetness." He adds: "A quick skim of the plot should reveal that while certain elements in Sweet Tooth have a distinctive quality, it’s a very traditional story within the folkloric realm. With no trouble at all, you’ll spot elements of The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan and half of the Disney roster. The expansive backdrops provided by shooting in New Zealand — so many verdant fields and perilous chasms — make Lord of the Rings comparisons inevitable as well. From there, you can see dollops of whatever your favorite road sagas are with winsome kids and gruff, reluctant guardians, whether it’s Lone Wolf and Cub or Willow or, fittingly, The Road or Mad Max. It’s all packaged from a child’s perspective like a Spielbergian yarn from that moment in the ’80s when the expectations for young-skewing entertainment didn’t necessarily require exclusive juvenile pandering; Sweet Tooth is awash in sadness, is occasionally scary and people say 'sh*t' at least three times, if that’s the kind of thing that freaks you out."