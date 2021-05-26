Museum of Crypto Art to launch MOCA token, plans acquisition spree

If curation and practice were two sides of the same piece of paper (with apologies to Saussure), then Chintia Kirana’s simultaneous exhibitions at the Wiregrass Museum of Art would reveal an artist focused on constructing community and dissecting identify. Indonesian-born and Montgomery, Alabama-based, Kirana received a 2019-20 Visual Arts Fellowship from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Now, she’s curated Path of Entry at the same time that she invites viewers to delve more deeply into her personal practice through her solo exhibition, Between Heaven and Earth. While what follows focuses primarily on Kirana’s solo exhibition, the ability to bring together artists to interrogate timely and complex issues should be lauded. The exhibition, which Kirana describes as interweaving “the environment,” “reflection and remembering,” “the poetics of nature,” and “connectivity,” is an opportunity to experience shared dialogues and understandings of complex issues that we as a society must address.