Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Museum of Crypto Art to launch MOCA token, plans acquisition spree

By Andrew Thurman
CoinTelegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to some estimates, coronavirus-related strains may soon force upward of one in every eight physical museums to permanently close, but despite the struggles, one metaverse-native museum is raising funds to transition to a community-governed model. The Museum of Crypto Art announced today the launch of the MOCA token, a...

cointelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Movement#Digital Art#Art Museums#Data Collection#Digital Assets#The Museum Of Crypto Art#Genesis Collection#Opensea#Somnium Space#Nft#Nonfungible Com#Moca Token Holdings#Museum Assets#Virtual Museums#Partner Projects#Artists#Highlight Art#Autonomous Organizations#Nonfungible Tokens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Museumscoast1045.com

SLO Museum of Modern Art is Up & Adam in the Morning!

SLO Museum of Modern Art is Up & Adam in the Morning! Adam saw this “invisible” sculpture recently sold for $18.000, and had to ask SLOMA’s Leann Standish about it. She also shares the great reopening story of SLO Museum of Modern Art and how it’s improving the vibe of downtown at a time it really needs it! Visit the museum www.sloma.org.
Museumsuploadvr.com

Museum of Other Realities XR3 Exhibition: A Clear Vision For VR Film Festivals

This week, the Museum of Other Realities launched its XR3 exhibition — a joint project between Cannes XR, the NewImages Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival. Not only does the exhibition feature some fantastic immersive VR content, but it presents it in a way that feels fresh, appropriate and the right direction for VR film festivals.
Reno, NVtheartnewspaper.com

Nevada Museum of Art launches year-long focus on Land Art in the high desert

The Nevada Museum of Art (NMA) in Reno, Nevada, will look at the legacy of Land Art in the high desert for its fifth triennial Art and Environment Conference. The virtual and in-person event—titled Land Art: Past, Present, Futures (23 September to 19 November)—was slated to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been expanded from a weekend conference to a two-month season of conversations this autumn and a year-long exhibition programme, starting this month.
MuseumsPosted by
Variety

XR Studio Lucid Realities Sees Gold in Museum Distribution Market

When producer Chloé Jarry launched the Paris-based XR studio Lucid Realities, she wanted to open an immersive experience production company structured with a distribution component as well. “If we want to continue producing, we have to be able to distribute,” Jarry tells Variety. “Festivals are obviously extremely important, but they...
Museumsarchitizer.com

Mountain & Sea Art Museum // gad

Text description provided by the architects. The art museum is an important public building in the Cuifeng Ecological Park. The meaning of “Mountain and Sea” is taken from its location, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and jumping above the mountain; its landscape resources are excellent as well. Stone forest is winding there and the mountain is cut into two sets of platforms.
San Jose, CAMetro active

San Jose Museum of Art ‘Art Fix Wednesdays’

If you hear a collective sigh of relief at noon, that’s just the world tuning into San Jose Art Museum’s free “Art Fix Wednesday.” Weekly throughout the pandemic, SJMA docents have taken to the internet to discuss the museum’s many stunning works, like Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum’s broken-glass installation Drowning Sorrows, and Imin Yeh’s tiny film collage work “300 non-instagrams,” which emerged out of a residency with Recology. Lasting half an hour, and discussing two pieces at a time, Art Fix Wednesday will set your head right before you get back to the grind.
MuseumsDartmouth

Hood Museum of Art Acquires Hollywood Photo Archive

The Hood Museum of Art has completed a multi-year process to acquire more than 6,000 Hollywood photographs—with shots of movie stars such as Buster Keaton, Lillian Gish, and Marlon Brando from the John Kobal Foundation. "Can we even study the United States in the 20th century," asks John Stomberg, the...
Abilene, TXabilenescene.com

The Grace Museum Creates A Portal To Its Art Collection

When you think of a museum, you will likely envision artwork hanging on gallery walls or artifacts displayed in cases. Or perhaps carefully curated spaces that give visitors a close look into times past, or even a gaze into the future. But what about all of the other paintings, sculptures, objects, and oddities a museum collects? Where are they when they aren’t on view?
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Two art legends meet at Museum of Wildlife Art

Even someone who is not in tune with the art world would probably recognize the names Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei. Warhol is best known for his colorful commentary on American consumerism and is widely regarded as the Father of Pop Art. Weiwei has a diverse portfolio of contemporary work, ranging from architecture and sculptural installations to photography, that has provoked the government of his native China and delighted viewers throughout the world.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Fiber Filled”

Spartanburg Art Museum has divided its exhibition space in half for two artists to create two large-scale site-specific installations. Each artist will have approximately 1,500 square feet to build immersive installations that incorporate and magnify fragments of reality into worlds of fantasy and fiction. Liz Miller received her BFA from...
Museumsburnaway.org

Chintia Kirana at the Wiregrass Museum of Art

If curation and practice were two sides of the same piece of paper (with apologies to Saussure), then Chintia Kirana’s simultaneous exhibitions at the Wiregrass Museum of Art would reveal an artist focused on constructing community and dissecting identify. Indonesian-born and Montgomery, Alabama-based, Kirana received a 2019-20 Visual Arts Fellowship from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Now, she’s curated Path of Entry at the same time that she invites viewers to delve more deeply into her personal practice through her solo exhibition, Between Heaven and Earth. While what follows focuses primarily on Kirana’s solo exhibition, the ability to bring together artists to interrogate timely and complex issues should be lauded. The exhibition, which Kirana describes as interweaving “the environment,” “reflection and remembering,” “the poetics of nature,” and “connectivity,” is an opportunity to experience shared dialogues and understandings of complex issues that we as a society must address.
Museumscwam-us.org

Denver Art Museum

As an institution, we believe the Denver Art Museum is both a platform for and an amplifier of the voices of all people. We acknowledge that Black lives matter and communities of color Latinx, Indigenous, Black, and others have been underrepresented in art museums over decades, both internally and externally. We are committed to being a platform for those voices, artworks and perspectives and strive to support racial equity in all areas. Candidates with a firm commitment to our institutional position are encouraged to apply.
Kohler, WIplymouth-review.com

World-renowned art museum to open

SHEBOYGAN, WI — The John Michael Kohler Arts Center will open the Art Preserve, the world’s first museum dedicated to the presentation, care and study of art environments, on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The Art Preserve’s 56,000-square-foot, three-level building will provide exhibition space and visible storage for more than 25,000 works in the Arts Center’s world-renowned collection, which includes complete […]
Museumsmckinleyptc.org

McKinley Museum of Art

Call for Artists! McKinley Online Art Gallery 2021. The talented artists of McKinley have spent this past year making beautiful art in Ms. Smith's Art Class! If you would like to share some of your work with the community, please use the following form to upload art for our online art gallery. (Try taking your photos of the artwork in natural light near … Continue reading Call for Artists! McKinley Online Art Gallery 2021.
New York City, NYDaily Star

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby...

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby asserts its intent to acquire title to the following property of New York City newspapers: Albion, American, Argus, Atlas, Beadle's Weekly, Boys of New York, Boys of the World, Brother Jonathan, Christian Ambassador, Christian Intelligencer, Citizen, Colored American, Combined New York Morning Newspapers, Constitution, Courrier des Estas-Unis, Daily News, Drych, Drych a'r Gwyliedydd, Emancipator, Empire State, Era, Evening Mail, Evening Star for the Country, Evening Telegram, Express, Free State Advocate, Gazette and General Advertiser, Gwron Democrataidd, Herald of Progress, Herald Tribune, Independent, Island City, Jeffersonian, Journal and Advertiser, Man, Mechanic, Mercantile Advertiser, Merchant's Ledger and Statistical Messenger, Mercury, Morning Chronicle, Morning Courier and New-York Enquirer for the Country, New World, New Yorker Staats-zeitung, Pathfinder, Penny Weekly Dispatch, Press, Press Weekly, Recorder&Register, Rivington's Gazetteer, Saturday Evening Gazette, Spectator, Standard for the Country, Statesman, Sunday Mercury, Tablet, The Home Journal, Transcript, Wall Street Journal, Weekly Times, Weekly Universe, Weekly Whig, Western World, Wilson&Co.'s Weekly Dispatch, World Journal Tribune, Long Island City star. If you claim ownership of this property, you must contact the museum in writing and make arrangements to collect the property. If you fail to do so within one hundred eighty days, the museum will commence proceedings to acquire title to the property. If you wish to commence legal proceedings to claim the property, you should consult an attorney.
Saint Charles, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

St. Charles History Museum celebrates new acquisitions

At a VIP-only event, the St. Charles History Museum celebrated the reopening of the museum and recent collection additions with a reception on the museum's patio this past Sunday afternoon. Soaring temperatures and plenty of sun did not dissuade nearly 40 of the museum's most ardent supporters from attending the event.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Pandemic-delayed exhibits on display at Wiregrass Museum of Art

As if keeping time with the ambient music in the background, Chintia Kirana’s art installation sways in the indoor air at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. The scrolls of rice paper feature the burned markings left by the artist in a series of lines and dots representing the passage of time. The installation, titled “Forest of Unspoken Words,” is part of the Kirana’s exhibit “Between Heaven and Earth” currently at the downtown Dothan museum.