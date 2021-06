In what has been a crazy time, there is something I think we can all agree on: the watch industry has surprised us with some unexpected releases. Cartier has occupied itself with reintroducing Must de Cartier. However, if you were expecting the old gold-plated design you might be disappointed. If you’d been hoping the Must would get a modern update, however, I imagine you’ll be thrilled. The new Cartier Tank Must has many faces and the basic model stands far away from the vintage model. This is something really new in a very familiar package. It seems, at first glance, to be the perfect combo. But is it?