Two Baltimore breweries make Esquire's 27 Best Bars in America list

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted and families and friends prepare to gather for Memorial Day, Esquire Magazine on Tuesday released their 2021 list of the "27 Best Bars in America."

Two of the spots are right here in Baltimore.

Fadensonnen in Old Goucher and Ministry of Brewing in Upper Fells Point made the list.

One Esquire editor and critic described Fadensonnen as an "elegantly rustic courtyard with a multilevel natural-wine, beer, and sake hangout built into an old carriage house."

Co-owned by Lane Harlan and Matthew Pierce, who the magazine called "purveyors of some of Charm City’s most interesting watering holes," Fadensonnen is located at 3 W. 23rd Street.

Ministry of Brewing makes its home at the old St. Michael's Church at 1900 E. Lombard Street.

Although the pulpit is now filled with large shiny brewing tanks, the place is still surrounded by paintings of saints with the barrel-vaulted ceiling left intact.

If you go, Esquire recommends the Lemon Basil Blonde Ale.

The magazine seemed to sum up their visit to Charm City like this, "for those who ever doubted that Baltimore could be cool, just have a shot here."