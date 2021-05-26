Cancel
Cancer

BDSX Stock Price: Over 8% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

pulse2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) increased by over 8% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) – a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease – increased by over 8% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) and Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) today announcing they will present on the progress of “Biomarker Analysis in High PD-L1 Expressing NSCLC Patients Treated With PD-1/PD-L1 Based Therapy With or Without the Addition of Platinum Based Chemotherapy (BEACON-Lung).”

