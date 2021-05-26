Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Vincent Recalls Classic Seventies Music Shows With ‘Down’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Vincent performed “Down,” from her latest album Daddy’s Home, on The Tonight Show Tuesday, May 25th. The performance retained the Seventies aesthetic that’s defined Daddy’s Home, with St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band delivering the song on what could’ve easily been a set for a classic show like The Old Grey Whistle Test. Over the song’s serpentine lead riff and amid the ethereal vocals of her back-up singers, St. Vincent crooned, “Hear an excuse why you think you can be cruel/Mama always told me/‘You got to turn the other cheek’/But even she would agree, you’re an exception to that rule.”

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Carrie Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Classic Music#Streaming Music#Rolling Stone Top#Song#Stars#Grey#Daddy#Trailer#Theaters#Home#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicHastings Tribune

Album reviews: St. Vincent, Tom Jones, Jen Shyu & Jade Tongue

Every St. Vincent album comes with a fresh concept and persona. On 2014′s "St. Vincent," singer and shape-shifter Annie Clark was a "near future cult leader." On 2017′s "Masseduction," she was "like a dominatrix at a mental institution," pealing off wicked guitar solos while done up in latex and high heels.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Join us for an Audcay Check In with St. Vincent

Celebrating the release of her seventh studio album, the grimey and gritty ‘70s funk-influenced Daddy’s Home, Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, is joining us to check in on how her big day is playing out.
Saint Vincent, MNzapgossip.com

St Vincent: ‘Work and luck are keys to success’

St Vincent says “work and luck” are the keys to success. The 38-year-old singer/songwriter acknowledged that many talented people don’t succeed in the music industry and says all successes come with a measure of luck. When asked by the Financial Times newspaper, “Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?”,...
MusicThe Quietus

Lights Are Much Brighter There: Daddy's Home By St. Vincent

St. Vincent's new album wants to be loose and gritty and bluesy and dirty. It's not that. But it's still great, finds Eve Willis. There is a certain kind of person who thinks that living in New York is an adequate substitute for a personality. Once every five years, Olivia Laing logs on from Surrey to suck the life out of the work of a slew of long-dead New York-based artists and remind us that she, too, was briefly unhappy there. Fran Lebowitz – bad-tempered, chic – tortures her audience with a high budget seven-parter for Netflix (Netflix!) where she gripes and gripes from her Chelsea condo that when the '70s ended, the fun did too.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Molly Tuttle & More

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home. The Scoop: Daddy’s Home, out today on Loma Vista Recordings, is the first St. Vincent (Annie Clark) album in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION again finds Clark collaborating with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Others who contributed to Daddy’s Home along with Clark (vocals, guitar, lap steel, sitar, modular synth) and Antonoff (drums, percussion, bass, synths, Mellotron, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals) include frequent Clark collaborator keyboardist Thomas Bartlett, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Cian Riordan, percussionist Sam KS, bassist Patrick Kelly, multi-instrumentalist Evan Smith, violinist Daniel Hart, horn player Michael Leonhard and backing vocalists Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. The 11-track LP was recorded primarily at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with additional tracking done at Brooklyn’s Rough Customer Studios and in Los Angeles at Conway Recording Studios and Compound Fracture Studio. Press materials regarding Daddy’s Home detailed the circumstances that influenced St. Vincent’s sixth album, stating:
MusicBillboard

St. Vincent’s New LP 'Daddy’s Home' Comes Knocking: Stream It Now

St. Vincent’s sixth and latest album Daddy’s Home came knocking at the stroke of midnight. The alternative pop artist (real name Annie Clark captures a jazzy, '70s-era NYC vibe on the new set, for which she winds back the clock with her blonde, bobbed wig cut with glamorous bangs. Ahead...
MusicSlate

St. Vincent’s Newest Record Is Also Her Worst

History paints the 1970s singer-songwriter movement as a case of artists crawling out of the collapsing framework of 1960s utopianism, dizzy and unsure of anything much bigger than themselves, their fracturing relationships, their spiritual crises, or their drug problems. These days, scholars are also pointing out the unprecedented ways the work of women singer-songwriters from that era paralleled what feminist activists were doing at the same time—asserting that the personal is also the political. But a stigmatized association between the self-expressing solo acoustic performer and egotistical indulgence lingered. It’s one of the reasons that indie rock solo artists from the 1990s and 2000s often preferred to operate under what I call bandonyms, stage names that could double as pseudo-band-names (think of Smog, Cat Power, the Silver Jews, the Mountain Goats), because it seemed more cool and flexible but also held any presumption that their music was somehow “confessional” at a remove.
MusicDaily Californian

St. Vincent’s down, out but album, ‘Daddy’s Home,’ points upward

There is something about period pieces that sets the spirit free. Costume dramas are celebrated every year in cinema, but what about in music? Can an album also be a period piece, or is it just a gimmick, a nostalgic attempt to resuscitate a bygone sound?. Annie Clark, otherwise known...
Musicguitar.com

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home review: Her most organic and carefree guitar album yet

“You’re honouring the past, taking the knowledge that various people have cultivated and passed forward but also going ‘cool, we’ll take that, but let’s do something else, let’s find out what’s in the future’.” That was Annie Clark talking about her Music Man St Vincent signature model back in 2018, but she could just as well have been describing Daddy’s Home, the sixth instalment in a restlessly inventive and eclectic discography.
Musicseattlepi.com

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
MusicSFGate

See Twenty One Pilots Perform 'Shy Away' on 'Fallon'

A week after Twenty One Pilots released their new album Scaled & Icy, the duo virtually performed the LP’s “Shy Away” on Friday’s Tonight Show. Performing from the same pastel-colored set used in their recent publicity photos, Tyler Joseph, Josh Dun and company ran through Scaled & Icy’s first single, giving fans a preview of what it would sound like when the band eventually gets back on the road.
MusicLas Vegas Weekly

Big This Week: Wiz Khalifa and Future at Drai’s, St. Vincent and more

Lots of live entertainment options are returning to the Vegas Valley, but there’s only one place for great music combined with real live shark watching. The Golden Nugget’s pool complex kicks off the new Honky Tonk at the Tank summer concert series Saturday with local rockabilly-blues outfit the Rhyolite Sound, and the pool, hot tub and shark tank will be fully operational during the free show. June 5, 8:30 p.m. Golden Nugget, 702-385-7111. –Brock Radke.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent Hits the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba 9/24/21

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent recently announced a 2021 tour in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. The musical and visual icon will stop in Los Angeles at the great The Hollywood Bowl on September 24, 2021 with an incredible lineup of opening acts including Austin rockers Spoon and multi-faceted artist, Mereba.
Musicguitar.com

St Vincent’s new Ernie Ball Music Man Goldie signature electric guitar is out now

Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest signature model for St Vincent, nicknamed Goldie, is now available for purchase. The guitar is a reimagining of St Vincent’s signature Ernie Ball Music Man model and notably features a custom-designed gold-foil mini humbucker pickups, routed to a five-way switching system for loads of tonal variety.