Evan Nordstrom and Nathan Cook for the Stanley County Buffalo Track and Field team had great days on Friday as they were part of four wins for the Buffaloes. Nordstrom won the 100 and 200 meter run individually and both Nordstrom and Cook were part of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams. Cook also won the shot put and discus throws, with a PR in the discus. Trey Frost and Frederickson Andrew, both part of the relay teams, also won an event each with Frost winning the 300 meter hurdles and Andrew taking first in the 400 meter run. Cormac Duffy finished second in the long jump and triple jump.