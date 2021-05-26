Readers respond: A loss of faith in one another

Two recent letters stand out. One writer lamented the choice he would have to make between going masked or having to show a vaccine card to go maskless (“Vaccine verification isn’t necessary,” May 20). It never occurred to him that people working in places where he wants to go might have to choose between a paycheck and exposure to COVID-19 and its new variants. The other writer thanked God for “Neanderthal thinking” because Texas had a day of zero COVID-19 deaths two months after the end of mask and distancing mandates there (“Results of Neanderthal thinking,” May 21). Given the lag time of infections and deaths, that means all those who died in Texas for the past five or six weeks could have lived had everyone in Texas acted responsibly. But, yeah, thank God for the freedom to spread pathogenic death. Hooray. This pandemic has killed more than half a million Americans. For millions more, it has killed our respect for and belief in the ultimate decency of so many of our fellow citizens. That is a loss we will also mourn.