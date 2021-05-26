Cancel
Religion

Readers respond: A loss of faith in one another

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 17 days ago
Two recent letters stand out. One writer lamented the choice he would have to make between going masked or having to show a vaccine card to go maskless (“Vaccine verification isn’t necessary,” May 20). It never occurred to him that people working in places where he wants to go might have to choose between a paycheck and exposure to COVID-19 and its new variants. The other writer thanked God for “Neanderthal thinking” because Texas had a day of zero COVID-19 deaths two months after the end of mask and distancing mandates there (“Results of Neanderthal thinking,” May 21). Given the lag time of infections and deaths, that means all those who died in Texas for the past five or six weeks could have lived had everyone in Texas acted responsibly. But, yeah, thank God for the freedom to spread pathogenic death. Hooray. This pandemic has killed more than half a million Americans. For millions more, it has killed our respect for and belief in the ultimate decency of so many of our fellow citizens. That is a loss we will also mourn.

ReligionDestin Log

KEEPING THE FAITH: One more massive change in a sea of massive changes

In the blistering heat of the 2006 summer, thousands of protestors flooded American streets calling for immigration reform. Israel was in an armed conflict with her neighbors. Nuclear tensions were high with Iran and North Korea. Tainted spinach was going down the garbage disposals of homes far and wide. It seems that little has changed over the years (except for the bad greens), yet there have been massive changes.
HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Respect dissenting opinions

Recently, I penned a response (“Vaccination is responsibility, not tyranny,” May 16) to a letter to the editor that I disagreed with (“Don’t impose upon the unvaccinated,” May 12). I did so in a respectful manner, realizing that many readers would object to my point of view. A spirited debate is always welcome. What I did not expect was a response through the mail from a sender with no return address, fully typed, with the closing sentence, “Thanks for writing! Oh, and – nice house!” The threat was clear: “I know your name and I know where you live.” I appeal to the freedom-loving Oregonians who find such a response to be wholly loathsome, regardless of where you align yourself politically. I encourage you to do your homework, and form your own opinions, but respect each other throughout the process.
Religionlafourchegazette.com

Justin Martyr was one of the first Christians to explain the faith to the Romans

St. Justin (c. 100-165), was an early Christian apologist and martyr. In his search for truth, he studied the Greek philosophers. Impressed by the devotion of Christian martyrs, he was converted to Christianity. According to Justin, Christianity filled the highest aspirations of Platonic philosophy and was, therefore, the “true philosophy.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Governor saved lives

Gov. Kate Brown has saved the lives of about 5,000 Oregonians. According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 statistics, as of Sunday the U.S. death rate was 1,831 per 1 million population. Oregon has a population of 4,217,737, so at that rate we would have expected to have 7,721 people die. Instead, due primarily to the precautions that Gov. Brown and her staff have taken, the death toll has been only 2,666. Since I am 91 years old, I would have been a likely candidate to die, and I express my gratitude to the governor for the restrictions that she imposed. I realize that the restrictions have taken an economic toll on many families and that everyone has a different take on the value of 5,000 lives, but I think it was worth it.
Bandon, ORWorld Link

Letter: Love one another

Recently I was in Bandon and drove by a couple of flags that were disturbing to me. The top flag on the flagpole said “Black Labs Matter” and the flag below it was a graphic of an AR-15 assault rifle. I don’t know what the intended message was but my “guess” is that black people are less than dogs and should be shot(?).
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Remember human dignity

Regarding “Homeless individuals file class action suit over city of Portland losing their possessions amid encampment razing” (May 24): There is understandable frustration over homelessness throughout the Portland metro area. We see huddled masses and what appears to be trash and bric-a-brac strewn throughout city streets. But if we slowed down just enough on the freeways, we might see that interspersed between trash is a home and valued possessions. Therefore, I am upset that the city of Portland is not properly cataloguing the property of human beings. There may be a proliferation of trash, but the homeless are not trash. While we work to beautify Portland, let’s remember the human dignity that also resides at the trash pile.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

FAITH: Acceptance – 30 weeks to oneness

Thank you to everyone who has thought enough of me to read my articles. As we prepare to move into the second half of the year. I have a deep burden for the family. Celebrated in June each year, National Reunification Month recognizes the people and efforts around the country that help families to stay together. The trauma that family separation causes to children and parents is immeasurable and often permanent. Ergo, I’ve been compelled to encourage us over the next 30 weeks which will take us to the end of the year.
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: One God, one plan, one story

Since January 2020, the theme of our Sunday worship has been “One Story: One God, One Plan, One Story.” We believe that from before creation, God set forth a plan that He has been carrying out throughout history — His Story. We have been using the outline presented in a two-volume set titled “Casket Empty, God’s Plan of Redemption Through History.” The Old Testament study guide is written by Dr. Carol Kaminski & the New Testament guide by Dr. David Palmer, both professors at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. The acronym “CASKET EMPTY” stands for Creation, Abraham, Sinai, Kings, Exile, Temple, Expectations, Messiah, Pentecost, Teaching, and Yet to come. You can see that we’ve essentially been preaching through the Bible, albeit just hitting the “highlights.”
Greenfield, MARecorder

Faith Matters: We are one small part of creation

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) Creation is infinite in scope and should be revered as far greater than ourselves, as something of which we are a part, not as something to be conquered or controlled.
Religionarcamax.com

Is there hope for the living after the loss of a loved one?

Q: Is there hope for the living after experiencing the loss of a loved one that leaves us weak and suffering in grief? — G.S. A: Even in the midst of grieving, mourners begin to look for glimmers of hope. First, an hour will not go by without thinking of the loss; then a few hours, then a day. They get a good night’s sleep for the first time. A meal tastes good. Slowly, reconstruction begins.
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Without God, we are ‘One Nation Under’

In The Morning Call, on April 23 was an article regarding a poll taken on the city of Allentown. Residents there are still positive about the city but many think it’s headed in the wrong direction. I believe it would be safe to say our nation faces the same dilemma.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bold action on homelessness needed

While the Multnomah County Health Department’s medical director for two decades, I worked at clinics for houseless people, taking care of thousands who were living on the streets. Living in cars. Couch surfing. Squatting in abandoned structures. Sleeping in shelters. From this perspective, I find the current leadership around housing in Portland appalling.
ReligionNew Haven Register

Faith Matters: How can believers be at war with one another?

“I the Lord am your God who brought you out of the land of Egypt, the house of bondage.” — Exodus 20:2. So reads the opening of the Ten Commandments in the Book of Exodus. The verse seems straightforward enough. But it has been the source of considerable confusion among...
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Why the fuss over masks and vaccines?

I don’t understand what all the mask-wearing and non-vaccine fuss is about. Some people are refusing to wear masks on flights when airline companies say it is mandatory while flying on their planes. You do not make the rules for airline companies, so please don’t travel by air if you don’t want to wear a mask – it’s as simple as that. You do not have the “right” while choosing to use the service of an airline. My husband travels by air often for business (as do many others), and you disrupt his schedule when an airline has to turn around to unload you like an unruly child.
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: False sense of coronavirus security

The percentage of people receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is used widely, including by Governor Kate Brown, which is giving Oregonians false hope of the state’s vaccination rates (“Oregon will end mask requirements for even unvaccinated people when 70% of adults have at least one dose,” June 4). There is a critical difference between 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least one dose of a vaccine and 70% of Oregonians fully vaccinated. Though 66.2% of adults in Oregon have received at least one dose, only about 44% of the general population is fully vaccinated. As the CDC explains, you are not fully vaccinated if it has been less than two weeks since your one-dose shot or your second two-dose shot, or if you still need to get your second two-dose shot.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Still too little for the needy

In his 1937 inaugural address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “I see one-third of a nation ill-housed, ill-clad, ill-nourished. … The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.” And here we are again, more than 80 years later. Perhaps, in part, because our leaders still haven’t learned to put country and state before party?
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeeindependent.com

Scattering CJ: The loss of one begins the journey of many

We as a nation join on Memorial Day, in solemn remembrance, and to grieve our service members lost in battle. We plant flags, we lay wreaths, we stand united in our sorrow. But an ever-growing group of mourners looks for their place of belonging and grief sharing for those lost because of the PRICE of war. The family and friends effected by military and veteran suicide.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Being there for one another: the Jewish way

Are there times in life that you just want to be alone? Have some “me time”?. Maimonides in his code of ethics writes “a human is by nature a social being.” We all crave the company of others. But we still have the need to take some time alone; to take stock of our lives and strategize toward a better future.