DYAI Stock Price: Over 12% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) increased by over 12% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) – a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying, and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs, and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales – increased by over 12% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has entered into a collaboration with Syngene International Limited – which is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company – to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that can protect against the emerging variants of concern and can be manufactured affordably at very large scale using Dyadic’s proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.