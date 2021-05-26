Horse & Country and British Eventing Announce Partnership, New BE TV Channel on H&C+

British Eventing are delighted to announce BETTALIFE® as sponsors for the upcoming season. This inaugural partnership between two British brands, both equally passionate about amateur and professional eventing, will continue to revolutionise and connect the British Eventing community in the digital space, whilst also celebrating the triumphs and achievements of riders. With the support of data from EquiRatings, BETTALIFE® will be bringing facts and figures from the sport and sharing newsworthy statistics to the eventing community. Adding a new dimension to conventional sport reporting, the BETTALIFE® stats will be reporting on lots that is Great in British Eventing.