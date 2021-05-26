Horse & Country and British Eventing Announce Partnership, New BE TV Channel on H&C+
British Eventing (BE), the National Governing Body for the sport of eventing in Great Britain, and leading international equestrian sports network Horse & Country (H&C) today announced the details of a wide-ranging partnership. The rationale behind the new arrangement is underpinned by H&C’s extensive eventing coverage, which includes live and highlights sport, training content and rider profiles, and the increasing role of video in BE’s communications activity.eventingnation.com