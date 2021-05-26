New graduates join Order of the Engineer

Pictured: Johns Hopkins engineer Lauren Gardner addresses new members of the Order of the Engineer at the annual induction ceremony held on the Homewood campus on May 25. The Order of the Engineer ceremony, held Tuesday on the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus, officially welcomed nearly 150 members of the graduating Class of 2021 to the engineering profession. At the ceremony, the students recited the Obligation of the Engineer oath, in which they promise to use their skills "without reservation, for the public good."