The best Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Mario and his friends are finally back on the golf course in Mario Golf: Super Rush and it releases on June 25 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the beloved plumber take to the fairway, but his new outing on Nintendo Switch is set to be the biggest and best entry yet, with a bunch of new modes, features and gameplay mechanics that are sure to be the perfect blend of traditional golf and chaos you expect from a Mario sports title.www.digitalspy.com