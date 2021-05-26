The best Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch

The Super Mario Game&Watch system is a nice little handheld. It has the original Super Mario Bros. game in a compact Game&Watch form factor. The clock has been redone with Mario animations, and the Ball game has been upgraded to feature Mario’s face in an LCD style. Normally $49.99, it’s currently on sale for 20% off for just $39.99 at Best Buy. I’m fairly certain this has been discontinued and available inventory is depleting. It’s sold out at Amazon and Walmart. Target still has some but at full price. Best Buy’s price is a pretty good deal and I’d grab one if I were you before they are gone. I mention this because the The Legend of Zelda Game&Watch looks to be another fine addition to the line.