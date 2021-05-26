ACHV Stock Price: 15.39% Decrease Explanation

After around a 60% gain since the March 23 lows of the last year, and at the current price of $34 per share, we believe Rollins Stock (NYSE: ROL) is trading below its near-term potential. Rollins, a pest control company, has seen its stock rally from $21 to $34 off the 2020 March bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 90%. While the stock is lagging the broader markets by some margin, it has gained around 21% over the last twelve months. Further, the company has reported an increase in revenues over the recent quarters on a year-on-year basis – the top line has grown 6% y-o-y to a consolidated figure of $2.2 billion for the last 4 quarters, driven by growth in residential pest control and termite & ancillary revenues. That said, the company’s commercial revenues suffered in 2020 and its growth was slow in the first quarter of 2021 as well. This has made the investors somewhat cautious toward the stock – the stock is down 13% YTD.