ACHV Stock Price: 15.39% Decrease Explanation
The stock price of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) decreased by 15.39% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction – decreased by 15.39% yesterday. Investors are responding negatively to Achieve Life Sciences announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,857,143 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7 per share.pulse2.com