Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Georges St-Pierre says it’s a mistake to think Logan and Jake Paul can compete with elite boxers or mixed martial artists

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently weighed in on YouTube personalities Jake and Logan Paul’s combat sport careers. The Paul brothers are polarizing figures in combat sports. Their substantial social media following has provided them opportunities and earned them a lot of money. Logan is scheduled to box Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6 while Jake is coming off a high-profile knockout win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

www.mmaweekly.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Pascal
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Dana White
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Artists#Mixed Martial Arts#Ufc#Triller Fight Club#Elite Level Boxers#Box Floyd Mayweather#Professional Boxing#Athletes#Joe#Dana White Rips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
Related
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Jake Paul Reveals That Talks Have Begun Over Fight With A UFC Champion

Jake Paul has revealed that talks have begun with the team of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman over a future fight. The YouTuber and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' have been engaged in a media war of words since Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in April. Paul has challenged Usman to meet him in the boxing ring, promising the 34-year-old his "biggest payday".
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

UFC president Dana White got annoyed when asked about Triller, the promotion that put on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren boxing match. Then White proceeded to unload on Oscar De La Hoya at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. “Don’t ask me about these idiots,” White responded when asked...
UFCtheScore

Report: UFC blocked GSP from boxing De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya and Georges St-Pierre were apparently in talks to meet in a boxing match until UFC president Dana White stopped the fight from happening. St-Pierre, a former UFC two-division champion, was the target opponent for De La Hoya's comeback fight, and the two sides even began negotiating, a source told MMA Junkie's Simon Samano and Mike Bohn.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley sends a message to Jake Paul: “Come and get this smoke for real”

Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, telling him to “come and get this smoke for real.”. Woodley has been vocal about his desire to fight Paul, who is coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren in his third professional boxing match. Though Paul is a YouTuber by trade, he has really turned into a draw in the world of boxing and there are a number of MMA fighters and boxers who want to fight him, Woodley included.
UFCmmanews.com

Tyron Woodley Ramps Up His Pursuit To Fight Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is ramping up his relentless pursuit of Jake Paul. Ever since Tyron Woodley’s backstage confrontation with Jake Paul and team member J’Leon Love prior to the Paul/Askren boxing match, Woodley has had an unpleasant taste in his mouth from the whole mess. It certainly didn’t help matters to watch his close friend Askren get knocked out by the YouTube personality moments later, so Woodley is eager to make things right on both fronts by facing Jake Paul.
UFCdexerto.com

Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping reveals he turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Retired UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping was approached by Jake Paul with a potential fight offer, which the former mixed martial artist promptly turned down after having “a bit of a laugh with it.”. The Paul brothers’ fighting careers have been hotly debated from the very start. Younger brother Jake...
Combat Sportsmelodyinter.com

Mayweather’s furious response to Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather’s furious response to the infamous Jake Paul incident was a rare loss of composure, according to members of the boxing legend’s inner circle. The social media star sparked a wild brawl by ripping a baseball cap off Mayweather, who had been attending a media event for his exhibition bout against Logan Paul this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Colby Covington Thinks Woodley Will ‘Take A Dive’ Against Jake Paul

Colby Covington thinks there’s something fishy about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Paul is set to go one-on-one with Woodley inside the boxing ring. This will be the second time Paul mixes it up with a former MMA champion in a boxing match. Back in April, Paul took on Woodley’s longtime training partner and friend Ben Askren. Paul emerged victorious via first-round TKO.
NBAthesource.com

Lamar Odom Wants to Box Jake Paul for Nate Robinson

Lamar Odom will have a celebrity boxing match with Aaron Carter, but his eyes are on Jake Paul. The NBA champion spoke with TMZ and revealed he wants to fight Paul in order to avenge the knockout of Nate Robinson. “After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,”...
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul's Beach Joy Ride In Puerto Rico Leads To Investigation

Jake Paul has never been someone who avoids controversy. In fact, it always feels like he is actively seeking it out. A perfect example of this was last week when Paul ended up being punched in the face during a kerfuffle with Floyd Mayweather and his team. Since that time, Paul has even upped his security because he is reportedly scared of what Mayweather might do. There are plenty of other instances of Paul getting himself wrapped up in something, and now, he is being investigated by Puerto Rico.