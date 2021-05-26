Georges St-Pierre says it’s a mistake to think Logan and Jake Paul can compete with elite boxers or mixed martial artists

Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, telling him to “come and get this smoke for real.”. Woodley has been vocal about his desire to fight Paul, who is coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren in his third professional boxing match. Though Paul is a YouTuber by trade, he has really turned into a draw in the world of boxing and there are a number of MMA fighters and boxers who want to fight him, Woodley included.