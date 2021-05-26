Georges St-Pierre says it’s a mistake to think Logan and Jake Paul can compete with elite boxers or mixed martial artists
Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently weighed in on YouTube personalities Jake and Logan Paul’s combat sport careers. The Paul brothers are polarizing figures in combat sports. Their substantial social media following has provided them opportunities and earned them a lot of money. Logan is scheduled to box Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6 while Jake is coming off a high-profile knockout win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren.www.mmaweekly.com