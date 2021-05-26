Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

HTGM Stock Price: 7.34% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) increased by 7.34% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) – a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine – increased by 7.34% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its HTG EdgeSeq technology is highlighted in several posters being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference, being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Htgm#Cancer Research#Breast Tumors#Cancer Treatment#Htgm Stock Price#Asco#Tnbc#Neoadjuvant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cancer
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Sell

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “. IVERIC bio stock traded down...
StocksForbes

Is Rollins Stock Price Justified?

After around a 60% gain since the March 23 lows of the last year, and at the current price of $34 per share, we believe Rollins Stock (NYSE: ROL) is trading below its near-term potential. Rollins, a pest control company, has seen its stock rally from $21 to $34 off the 2020 March bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 90%. While the stock is lagging the broader markets by some margin, it has gained around 21% over the last twelve months. Further, the company has reported an increase in revenues over the recent quarters on a year-on-year basis – the top line has grown 6% y-o-y to a consolidated figure of $2.2 billion for the last 4 quarters, driven by growth in residential pest control and termite & ancillary revenues. That said, the company’s commercial revenues suffered in 2020 and its growth was slow in the first quarter of 2021 as well. This has made the investors somewhat cautious toward the stock – the stock is down 13% YTD.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys $1,876,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CancerWKRB News

Contrasting Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability. This table compares Seagen and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.71.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP): Checkout For Price Target?

The Healthcare stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $5.82 while performing a change of -1.69% Loss on Monday, January 27, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 1,067 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “. A number of other equities analysts...
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Current Stock Price for Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)?

Q Does Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Adial Pharmaceuticals. When is Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) reporting earnings?. Adial Pharmaceuticals’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on August 12, 2021. Q. Is Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Energy Industrywallstreetpr.com

As Analysts are increasingly optimistic that oil prices will stay strong, consider adding these Four Oil stocks to your portfolio: (CEI, VKIN, XFLS, and EGY)

It’s been a volatile year thus far for the oil sector which was up almost 45% this year, and investing in any oil and gas stock has been extremely profitable this year. The oil sector blew expectations out of the water in 2021 through a year riddled with economic challenges and uncertainties posed by the pandemic. Analysts are increasingly optimistic that prices will stay strong through the summer.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Currenciesdigitalmarketnews.com

EOS Price Prediction: Possibility Of Price Increase In 2021

EOS and EOS Price Prediction have brought forth quite a few intense discussions in the avid crypto market. The biggest question that has come up is if the coin will be able to compete with Ethereum. The EOS Coin Price Prediction today will definitely solve all the queries any able-minded trader would have- which includes information regarding the coin and the fundamentals involved in the project itself. By the end of the article, it can be assured that most issues regarding EOS crypto would be solved.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 34,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,004,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85. Several...