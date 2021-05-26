HTGM Stock Price: 7.34% Increase Explanation
The stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) increased by 7.34% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) – a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine – increased by 7.34% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its HTG EdgeSeq technology is highlighted in several posters being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference, being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.pulse2.com