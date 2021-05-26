Julio Jones reportedly eyeing 2 teams, including New England

Regardless of the rain and a tough loss for Alabama softball on Sunday, there was one thing that has Crimson Tide fans excited. The National Football League has a few teams that have at least two Crimson Tide alums; however, it did not take long for individuals to pledge their allegiance to the Tennessee Titans. According to reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a trade involving Julio Jones. The Titans got Jones and a sixth-round pick from the Falcons for 2023, while Atlanta received a second-round pick (2022) and a fourth-round pick (2023) in return. Jones arrived in Nashville today, and no one is happier than Derrick Henry. He worked out with the seven-time Pro Bowler this offseason and wanted the Titans to get him. Tennessee now has the opportunity to make a Super Bowl run, especially with the offensive pieces it has.