Julio Jones reportedly eyeing 2 teams, including New England

By Ryan Hannable
Posted by 
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 17 days ago

According to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is eyeing two teams, including the Patriots. It seems like he will be traded by the Falcons.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN reports Seahawks have interest in Julio Jones

Nov 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass for a first down as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. The Falcons won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports. Dianna Russini...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Julio Jones and Derrick Henry will finally be on the same NFL team

Regardless of the rain and a tough loss for Alabama softball on Sunday, there was one thing that has Crimson Tide fans excited. The National Football League has a few teams that have at least two Crimson Tide alums; however, it did not take long for individuals to pledge their allegiance to the Tennessee Titans. According to reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a trade involving Julio Jones. The Titans got Jones and a sixth-round pick from the Falcons for 2023, while Atlanta received a second-round pick (2022) and a fourth-round pick (2023) in return. Jones arrived in Nashville today, and no one is happier than Derrick Henry. He worked out with the seven-time Pro Bowler this offseason and wanted the Titans to get him. Tennessee now has the opportunity to make a Super Bowl run, especially with the offensive pieces it has.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

With Julio leaving, the time is now for Ridley to prove himself

After Julio Jones' now infamous call with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, it seems more likely than not that the Falcons will part ways with the future Hall of Fame Wide Receiver. With the departure of Julio Jones, the Falcons offense will certainly have a new focal point for the first time since Jones was drafted in 2011.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ 2021 schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.
NFLRealGM

Seahawks Are New Betting Favorites To Land Julio Jones

The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the new betting favorite to land Julio Jones in a trade. PointsBet has Seattle as a +225 proposition to make the deal, followed by the Titans at +250, Eagles at +275, and the Ravens and 49ers at +300. The Patriots, the prior favorites at...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Seahawks ‘have had discussions’ about a trade for Julio Jones: report

Could the Seahawks really make a run at trading for perennial Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones?. They are at least thinking about it, according to a report Sunday morning from Dianna Russini of ESPN. Russini tweeted Sunday morning that the Seahawks “have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: There’s An Expectation For Whoever Trades For Julio Jones

It’s all but established that seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones will be traded sooner or later. But one reason that it hasn’t happened sooner might be the “expectation” that teams have about what happens after. On Monday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio explained that any team that trades for Jones will...