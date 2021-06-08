Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Last Chance to Save With Sony Days of Play Sale

By Seth Macy
IGN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony's Days of Play sale is in full effect ahead of E3, and you have until midnight tonight to save on PlayStation games, subscriptions and more. This year's deals include PS5 games, something we (obviously) didn't have last year. While this isn't the first time PS5 game deals have appeared, it's the first major sales event to include PlayStation 5 games.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Store#Playstation Plus#The Playstation Store#Psn#Amazon#Gamestop#Ps Plus For#Playstation Direct#Ps#Dualsense Controllers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will PlayStation be at E3 2021?: Will Sony hold an E3 State of Play?

According to the schedule that dropped this week, PlayStation won’t be making a showing at E3 2021, the year’s biggest gaming event. This isn’t new, Sony hasn’t had a presence at E3 since 2018, but fans wonder whether there’ll be a State of Play during E3 week to sate our curiosity.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Last Days of Play Challenge Finished, Unlocking Free PS4 Dynamic Theme

Sony's annual Days of Play promotion for 2021 comes to an end across the next 24 hours, with the PlayStation Store sale wrapping things up and community challenges now at an end. It's a good job then that participants managed to complete the final set of tasks just in time, unlocking a free PS4 dynamic theme. Sorry PS5 owners, but we once again can't use this one.
Video Gamestrendingetc.com

Sony Is Playing Games For PS5 Exclusives And It’s Not Fair For Fans

The PS5 was supposed to be solace that made sure that Sony believed in generations – at least that’s what they said back in May 2020. In case you are also oblivious to it, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan said to Gamesindustry.biz when questioned “will PS5 games be playable on PS4?”, exactly like Microsoft put forth with Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite “We have always believed in generations. We believe that when you go through all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, it should include features and benefits that the previous generation doesn’t include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features”.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Sony and Microsoft Should Leave Last-Gen Behind

Ever since head of Xbox, Matt Booty, said that for the first year or two of Xbox Series X, they would be making their first-party games playable on Xbox One as well, there has been a lot of discussion around the prospect and benefits of cross-gen games. You have one side suggesting this is a good thing and “consumer friendly” because it allows consumers who can’t upgrade within that timeframe to be able to play the big first party exclusives, and it makes financial sense because why would they want to “abandon” the install base of the previous gen. Then you have the other side pointing out that having to make games for seven year old hardware will negatively impact design decisions and thus hold back the next-gen versions of these games. In that group there are even a few of us who point out that leaving the previous gen behind, also with sizable install bases, has never been an issue before so why should it be now? Well, I’m hear to tell you why the people who would prefer to leave last gen behind, at least from a first party standpoint, are the correct ones and everyone else is wrong.
MLBGamespot

Days Of Play Sale Ends Soon: See The Best PlayStation Deals To Grab Now

One of the top PlayStation sales of the year is coming to an end soon: Days of Play kicked off May 25 and ends this Wednesday, June 9. Sony's annual sale on PlayStation games and accessories always takes place ahead of E3 each summer, and all the major retailers get in on the action as well, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. That means you can pick up cheap PS4 and PS5 games whether you prefer to buy physically or digitally. Days of Play 2021 ends tomorrow night, so be sure to browse what's on offer and grab anything on your wishlist before then.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

2021 Summer Game Showcase Recap on Steam

Valve put together a handy list for you. Though a bulk of the 2021 Summer Game Fest has come and gone, the celebration of games continues onward. Valve has put together a handy list of games that appeared at some point during the Summer Game Fest that will be available through Steam.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Save $100 On The Sony X80J 65-inch Google TV

Amazon has a great deal on the Sony X80J 4K Google TV right now, ahead of Prime Day. So you’ll be able to pick up a new TV for up to $100 off of its regular price tag. The Sony X80J is priced at $948 right now for the 65-inch model. That’s going to save you $100. The other sizes are also on sale, however some are not quite as big as $100 off.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Xbox Head Targets Sony for Not Launching Games Day and Date on PC

Xbox head Phil Spencer has thrown a quick bit of shade at Sony for holding off on bringing its formerly exclusive titles to PC until years after their original console release. After boasting of being the only company to ship titles across PC, consoles, and the cloud on the same day, Spencer said: "Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front but then charging them a second time to play on PC." It's important to remember the suit works for Microsoft, the very same company that quite literally owns Windows. Of course the titles coming out of the US company are going to hits own platforms at the same time. Sony doesn't have the same stakes in Microsoft Windows as, well, Microsoft.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Can AMD Help Microsoft Beat Sony PS5's Scorching Sales?

AMD's new tech could give gamers a solid reason to buy the Xbox over the PS5. Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 console is winning the sales battle against Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X. But that isn't surprising. Sony's huge installed user base and an impressive catalog of exclusive gaming titles were supposed to tip the scales in the PS5's favor despite Microsoft's attempts to seize the initiative this time with a more powerful console, at least on paper.
Electronicslatestnewspost.com

Save big on this Sony soundbar with Dolby Atmos in this early Prime Day deal

If you’re on the hunt for a soundbar that will boost your home cinema setup, this excellent deal from Amazon is worth checking out. Usually $900, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar to just $798, saving you over $100 ahead of Prime Day 2021. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar prices in your region.)
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony launches up to $1,000 savings on cameras and lenses

Special pages for the new savings can be found here on Adorama and BHphoto. Some special mentions:. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Save $1,000 on the Sony A9!

The Sony camera summer savings have officially begun at B&H and Adorama – and there are plenty of exciting discounts to explore ahead of the Prime Day camera deals hitting next week. However, one of the best deals we've spotted is a Sony A9 that's been discounted by $1,000! Check out this incredible deal below – and then scroll down further to see some of the other amazing Sony camera discounts we've spotted as well.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets more crash fixes before heading back to the PS Store

CD Projekt Red has rolled out several bug fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 since December, enough for Sony to consider the game stable enough to be relisted on the PlayStation Store in a few days’ time. There’s still work to be done, though, and the developer has released another patch just before the title becomes available for download on the platform again. Patch 1.23 was designed to improve the game’s stability even more by preventing numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay.
Video GamesIGN

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Out Now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of 4A Games' Metro Exodus is out today. Dubbed Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, the new version of the game includes several visual refinements, with an emphasis on better ray tracing. According to 4A Games, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is a fully ray traced...