Last Chance to Save With Sony Days of Play Sale

Ever since head of Xbox, Matt Booty, said that for the first year or two of Xbox Series X, they would be making their first-party games playable on Xbox One as well, there has been a lot of discussion around the prospect and benefits of cross-gen games. You have one side suggesting this is a good thing and “consumer friendly” because it allows consumers who can’t upgrade within that timeframe to be able to play the big first party exclusives, and it makes financial sense because why would they want to “abandon” the install base of the previous gen. Then you have the other side pointing out that having to make games for seven year old hardware will negatively impact design decisions and thus hold back the next-gen versions of these games. In that group there are even a few of us who point out that leaving the previous gen behind, also with sizable install bases, has never been an issue before so why should it be now? Well, I’m hear to tell you why the people who would prefer to leave last gen behind, at least from a first party standpoint, are the correct ones and everyone else is wrong.