Elbert County, CO

Black bear spotted on far eastern plains, CPW officers hope to relocate it to better habitat

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 17 days ago
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is trying to locate a black bear spotted on the far eastern plains so wildlife officers can relocate it to a more suitable habitat.

On Tuesday, CPW Southeast Region said the sub-adult bear was spotted south of Limon near Elbert County Road 90 and possibly again in Lincoln County Road 3A west of Highway 71.

CPW said it is hoping to catch the bear and relocate it to an environment more suitable for the animal.

Black bears don't typically wander too far from the Front Range and are usually seen west of Interstate 25. However, they do explore the Black Forest, Palmer Divide, the Raton Mesa, the Mesa de Maya and the Purgatoire River canyon. They prefer forested areas over open plains.

The below map from Data Basin used data from CPW to map out black bears' typical observed range.

Data Basin
This map shows the overall range for black bears (Ursus americanus) in Colorado.

If you see the bear, call CPW at 719-227-5200.

