The Seattle Kraken officially became an NHL team last month, but their first milestone towards building a roster begins Wednesday night with the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle has the been slotted in as the team with the third-best odds of taking home the top pick – a 10.3% chance. They can pick no later than fifth in the first round. Only the Buffalo Sabers (16.6%) and the Anaheim Ducks (12.1%) have better odds than the Kraken.