Amazon buys MGM in a mega media deal

By CNN
kion546.com
 29 days ago

New York (CNN Business) James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos. Amazon (AMZN) is investing even more heavily in an entertainment world it already dominates. The company announced Wednesday that it made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood.

kion546.com
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
ShoppingDigital Trends

This was the most popular item during Amazon’s Prime Day mega sale

After moving to the fall last year due to the pandemic, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event returned to its summer slot in 2021. It’s already over for this year (actually, some late deals are still available) and Amazon has released a slew of stats showing how we shopped during its latest two-day mega sale.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessThe Verge

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon-MGM to Be Reviewed by FTC Led by Tech Critic Khan (2)

Amazon.com Inc. ’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. , which is now led by one of the most prominent critics of dominant technology companies. The FTC will oversee the antitrust investigation of the deal instead of the Justice Department, according to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Evercore Analyst Says Amazon Is Top Mega Cap Pick

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is positioned for a move higher later in 2021, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Amazon has been in a consolidation phase following its surge in early 2020 when the stock was correctly perceived as a COVID-19 beneficiary, Mahaney told CNBC. Although...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

MGM Strikes First-Look Deal With Spanish Talent Manager Ruth Franco

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is looking to ramp up its Spanish-language originals after striking a first-look deal with Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco. The multi-year deal will see Ruth Franco Talent and the Hollywood studio develop Spanish-language and English-language scripted series across platforms internationally and in the U.S. Franco reps a slew...
ShoppingPopSugar

15 Trending Amazon Prime Day Deals Everyone Is Buying Today

Amazon Prime Day is back, and there are thousands of deals worth shopping this year; we're talking everything from home steals to beauty deals. If you don't have the time to sift through them all, we're here to help. Ahead, we curated a list of Amazon's hottest steals from its...
StocksEconomyWatch.com

5 Reasons to Invest in Amazon and Buy Amazon Shares

With a year-to-date return of 7%, Amazon stock is underperforming the markets. However, it is the third best-performing FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet) stock in 2021. The recent underperformance could be an opportunity to buy Amazon stock. Amazon is currently the third-largest company globally with a market...
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.
Businessmaketecheasier.com

Amazon Blames Social Media for Spreading Fake Reviews

If you’re a regular customer of Amazon, you’re fully aware of the fake reviews. They are sometimes obviously fake. After removing its third recent major company from its online storefront, Amazon is laying the blame for the fake reviews at the feet of social media. Amazon Blog Post. On Wednesday,...