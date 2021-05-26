Cancel
Virginia State

Nearly 20 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 17 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reports a total of 55,922 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 55,905 (+17) patients since Tuesday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the last 24 hours.

There are currently 527 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 520 (+7) Tuesday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 407 (-14) of those patients have COVID-19 while 120 (+21) have tests pending.

Additionally, 26% (up from 25% yesterday) of the state's ventilators are being used, according to the healthcare association.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 404 on Friday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Friday,...
Public Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Vessel Density Decreases in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A recent study included 50 eyes of 25 patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the same number of healthy controls. All underwent OCT-A in the early period after hospital discharge and six months later. Foveal vessel density (VD) and parafoveal VD values were measured from four quadrants (superior, inferior, nasal, temporal) of the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) and the deep capillary plexus (DCP).
ScienceEurekAlert

Investigators examine brain tests of patients with COVID-19

In a Journal of Neuroimaging analysis of data obtained from 193 patients with COVID-19 who had brain and/or spine imaging and a lumbar puncture because of neurologic symptoms, investigators found that imaging results were related to the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the cerebrospinal fluid. The results were called central nervous...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Strokes Hitting COVID Patients Are More Severe: Study

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients are at increased risk for severe strokes, according to a new study that also found that the overall risk of stroke is higher in younger patients. Researchers analyzed data from 432 COVID-19 patients in 17 countries who suffered strokes and found...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

West Virginia Bribes Residents To Get COVID-19 Vaccine With Guns, Lotteries, Scholarships, More

Residents in West Virginia who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine now have the opportunity to win an array of prizes if they roll up their sleeves and get the shot. On Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice revealed people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be enrolled in a chance to win a variety of prizes, including hunting rifles, custom outfitted trucks, college school scholarships, and a $1.588 million grand prize.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions as of Midnight

As we return to "normal" we have to ask, if it too soon?. As of 12:00 am, Friday, May 28th, Virginia is one step closer to returning to pre-COVID normalcy, with the governor lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. This means that social distancing and capacity restrictions are lifted in most situations. Governor Northam made the announcement about two weeks ago after the CDC made changes to masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
Lynchburg News and Advance

Virginia Tech to require COVID-19 vaccines for students

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will require students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. The order applies to the student body of about 37,000. Students can get an exemption if they are not getting the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
Clinton, NYRomesentinel.com

Monoclonal antibody therapies offered to COVID-19 patients

CLINTON — Upstate HomeCare is partnering with the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) to bring outpatient monoclonal antibody therapies to patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease. Upstate HomeCare’s five locations have committed to participate in a program designed by NHIA that connects prescribers...
Bend, ORPosted by
KGW

'It takes an emotional toll': Bend hospital at capacity with COVID-19, trauma patients

BEND, Ore. — Emily Kroytz, a registered nurse in St. Charles Bend’s intensive care unit, ended a 16-hour shift this week and came home in tears. Kroytz and the other ICU nurses have not seen this many COVID-19 patients at once in six months. As of Thursday, all 24 beds were full in the ICU, including five patients with the virus. Three of the infected patients are on ventilators.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol Hospital goes two days without a covid-19 patient

BRISTOL -- Bristol Hospital has now gone two straight days without a coronavirus patient. The hospital earlier in the week was treating between one to two patients with the virus before reporting on Thursday it had discharged its final patient. No further patients with the virus were admitted between Thursday and Friday.
Aurora, ILstar967.net

Advocate Aurora Health discharges 25,000th COVID-19 patient from hospital

The milestone represents tireless work from team members for more than a year. Advocate Aurora Health Executive Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Prevention Dr. Robert Citronberg released the following statement upon the system’s discharge of its 25,000th COVID-19 patient this week:. ”We treated our first COVID-19 patient about 15...
Sciencethebl.com

Vaccines may not work with patients infected with COVID-19

A recent study from Cleveland suggests that people who have previous COVID-19 infection history may not gain any benefit from getting the vaccines. Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, conducted their study on observing over 52,000 employees at their clinic and published their findings on June 5 via medRxiv. The...
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

UAB reports significant drop in COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — UAB hospital reports significant progress in returning to a more normal state of affairs. It now operates just one COVID-19 unit, handled by two physicians. At the peak of the pandemic there were four units and eight physicians assigned to them. UAB on Friday, June, 11,...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Hospitals report continued rise in COVID-19 patients

Hospitals are continuing to experience increased numbers of COVID-19 admissions, and health departments say that rising case numbers are the result of people resuming regular activities without taking precautions or obtaining vaccinations. On Wednesday, there were 23 patients at Freeman Hospital and 21 at Mercy Hospital, up from June 2,...
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

6 COVID-19 Treatments Helping Patients Survive

A year ago, when U.S. health authorities issued their first warning that COVID-19 would cause severe “disruption to everyday life,” doctors had no effective treatments to offer beyond supportive care. There is still no quick cure, but thanks to an unprecedented global research effort, several treatments are helping patients survive...