A new book written by the institution’s staff describes over 100 alleged instances of racial prejudices and discrimination in the workplace. Current and former employees at London’s Barbican have published Barbican Stories, an online book collating anonymous testimonies of over 100 alleged racist incidents at the arts organisation. The publication says the Barbican has failed to live up to the anti-racist commitment it made last year, following the murder of George Floyd and the increased visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement. Though some of the incidents detailed go back to 2014, others are said to have occurred over the past 12 months.