Don't Have Time to Exercise? Try Doing This Instead, Says Research

Let's be real: It's a really tall order to see any meaningful results to your body when you're training to slim down in just two weeks. But it's certainly not impossible. "It will take some dedication, because you can't just exercise like normal people do," says Paul Claybrook, MS, MBA, a CN-certified nutritionist at Super Duper Nutrition. "They go walking, jog on the treadmill, lift some weights, and so on. These are great activities to keep you active and lean, but they may not be very effective alone when it comes to leaning up rather quickly. For that, you will need to be extremely efficient in your fat burning."