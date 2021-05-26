Don't Have Time to Exercise? Try Doing This Instead, Says Research
Despite what you may have seen in some science-fiction films, there's nothing you can possibly do that fully replicates the positive effects of exercising on your body. As we've reported here at ETNT Mind+Body, exercise not only helps you burn calories, build muscle mass, and bolster your heart, but it also leads to a host of other benefits, which include boosting your creativity, reducing your wrinkles, slowing your hair loss, and even becoming a better public speaker.www.eatthis.com