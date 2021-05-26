Cancel
Graph Representation Learning — The Encoder-Decoder Model (Part 2)

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis series summarizes a comprehensive taxonomy for machine learning on graphs and reports details on GraphEDM (Chami et. al), a new framework for unifying different learning approaches. Graphs are ubiquitous structures that are able to encode relations between different elements in diverse domains, from social networks to financial transactions. Graph...

Artstowardsdatascience.com

From Prediction to Action — How to Learn Optimal Policies From Data (Part 1)

In data science work, we build models to make predictions. And using these predictions, we make decisions or take action. Sometimes, the relationship between prediction and action is straightforward:. you are trying to decide as you leave home for work if you should take an umbrella or not. You predict...
arxiv.org

Progressive Stage-wise Learning for Unsupervised Feature Representation Enhancement

Unsupervised learning methods have recently shown their competitiveness against supervised training. Typically, these methods use a single objective to train the entire network. But one distinct advantage of unsupervised over supervised learning is that the former possesses more variety and freedom in designing the objective. In this work, we explore new dimensions of unsupervised learning by proposing the Progressive Stage-wise Learning (PSL) framework. For a given unsupervised task, we design multilevel tasks and define different learning stages for the deep network. Early learning stages are forced to focus on lowlevel tasks while late stages are guided to extract deeper information through harder tasks. We discover that by progressive stage-wise learning, unsupervised feature representation can be effectively enhanced. Our extensive experiments show that PSL consistently improves results for the leading unsupervised learning methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Semialgebraic Representation of Monotone Deep Equilibrium Models and Applications to Certification

Deep equilibrium models are based on implicitly defined functional relations and have shown competitive performance compared with the traditional deep networks. Monotone operator equilibrium networks (monDEQ) retain interesting performance with additional theoretical guaranties. Existing certification tools for classical deep networks cannot directly be applied to monDEQs for which much fewer tools exist. We introduce a semialgebraic representation for ReLU based monDEQs which allows to approximate the corresponding input output relation by semidefinite programming (SDP). We present several applications to network certification and obtain SDP models for the following problems : robustness certification, Lipschitz constant estimation, ellipsoidal uncertainty propagation. We use these models to certify robustness of monDEQs w.r.t. a general $L_q$ norm. Experimental results show that the proposed models outperform existing approaches for monDEQ certification. Furthermore, our investigations suggest that monDEQs are much more robust to $L_2$ perturbations than $L_{\infty}$ perturbations.
Computersarxiv.org

3D WaveUNet: 3D Wavelet Integrated Encoder-Decoder Network for Neuron Segmentation

3D neuron segmentation is a key step for the neuron digital reconstruction, which is essential for exploring brain circuits and understanding brain functions. However, the fine line-shaped nerve fibers of neuron could spread in a large region, which brings great computational cost to the segmentation in 3D neuronal images. Meanwhile, the strong noises and disconnected nerve fibers in the image bring great challenges to the task. In this paper, we propose a 3D wavelet and deep learning based 3D neuron segmentation method. The neuronal image is first partitioned into neuronal cubes to simplify the segmentation task. Then, we design 3D WaveUNet, the first 3D wavelet integrated encoder-decoder network, to segment the nerve fibers in the cubes; the wavelets could assist the deep networks in suppressing data noise and connecting the broken fibers. We also produce a Neuronal Cube Dataset (NeuCuDa) using the biggest available annotated neuronal image dataset, BigNeuron, to train 3D WaveUNet. Finally, the nerve fibers segmented in cubes are assembled to generate the complete neuron, which is digitally reconstructed using an available automatic tracing algorithm. The experimental results show that our neuron segmentation method could completely extract the target neuron in noisy neuronal images. The integrated 3D wavelets can efficiently improve the performance of 3D neuron segmentation and reconstruction. The code and pre-trained models for this work will be available at this https URL.
Jobsarxiv.org

Learning to schedule job-shop problems: Representation and policy learning using graph neural network and reinforcement learning

We propose a framework to learn to schedule a job-shop problem (JSSP) using a graph neural network (GNN) and reinforcement learning (RL). We formulate the scheduling process of JSSP as a sequential decision-making problem with graph representation of the state to consider the structure of JSSP. In solving the formulated problem, the proposed framework employs a GNN to learn that node features that embed the spatial structure of the JSSP represented as a graph (representation learning) and derive the optimum scheduling policy that maps the embedded node features to the best scheduling action (policy learning). We employ Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) based RL strategy to train these two modules in an end-to-end fashion. We empirically demonstrate that the GNN scheduler, due to its superb generalization capability, outperforms practically favored dispatching rules and RL-based schedulers on various benchmark JSSP. We also confirmed that the proposed framework learns a transferable scheduling policy that can be employed to schedule a completely new JSSP (in terms of size and parameters) without further training.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Classes in Object-Oriented Modeling (UML): Further Understanding and Abstraction

Object orientation has become the predominant paradigm for conceptual modeling (e.g., UML), where the notions of class and object form the primitive building blocks of thought. Classes act as templates for objects that have attributes and methods (actions). The modeled systems are not even necessarily software systems: They can be human and artificial systems of many different kinds (e.g., teaching and learning systems). The UML class diagram is described as a central component of model-driven software development. It is the most common diagram in object-oriented models and used to model the static design view of a system. Objects both carry data and execute actions. According to some authorities in modeling, a certain degree of difficulty exists in understanding the semantics of these notions in UML class diagrams. Some researchers claim class diagrams have limited use for conceptual analysis and that they are best used for logical design. Performing conceptual analysis should not concern the ways facts are grouped into structures. Whether a fact will end up in the design as an attribute is not a conceptual issue. UML leads to drilling down into physical design details (e.g., private/public attributes, encapsulated operations, and navigating direction of an association). This paper is a venture to further the understanding of object-orientated concepts as exemplified in UML with the aim of developing a broad comprehension of conceptual modeling fundamentals. Thinging machine (TM) modeling is a new modeling language employed in such an undertaking. TM modeling interlaces structure (components) and actionality where actions infiltrate the attributes as much as the classes. Although space limitations affect some aspects of the class diagram, the concluding assessment of this study reveals the class description is a kind of shorthand for a richer sematic TM construct.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Machine Learning Model Interpretation

Interpreting a machine learning model is a difficult task because we need to understand how a model works in the backend, what all parameters the model uses, and how the model is generating the prediction. There are different python libraries that we can use to create machine learning model visualizations...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Clustering-friendly Representation Learning via Instance Discrimination and Feature Decorrelation

Clustering is one of the most fundamental tasks in machine learning. Recently, deep clustering has become a major trend in clustering techniques. Representation learning often plays an important role in the effectiveness of deep clustering, and thus can be a principal cause of performance degradation. In this paper, we propose a clustering-friendly representation learning method using instance discrimination and feature decorrelation. Our deep-learning-based representation learning method is motivated by the properties of classical spectral clustering. Instance discrimination learns similarities among data and feature decorrelation removes redundant correlation among features. We utilize an instance discrimination method in which learning individual instance classes leads to learning similarity among instances. Through detailed experiments and examination, we show that the approach can be adapted to learning a latent space for clustering. We design novel softmax-formulated decorrelation constraints for learning. In evaluations of image clustering using CIFAR-10 and ImageNet-10, our method achieves accuracy of 81.5% and 95.4%, respectively. We also show that the softmax-formulated constraints are compatible with various neural networks.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Proving Equivalence Between Complex Expressions Using Graph-to-Sequence Neural Models

We target the problem of provably computing the equivalence between two complex expression trees. To this end, we formalize the problem of equivalence between two such programs as finding a set of semantics-preserving rewrite rules from one into the other, such that after the rewrite the two programs are structurally identical, and therefore trivially equivalent.We then develop a graph-to-sequence neural network system for program equivalence, trained to produce such rewrite sequences from a carefully crafted automatic example generation algorithm. We extensively evaluate our system on a rich multi-type linear algebra expression language, using arbitrary combinations of 100+ graph-rewriting axioms of equivalence. Our machine learning system guarantees correctness for all true negatives, and ensures 0 false positive by design. It outputs via inference a valid proof of equivalence for 93% of the 10,000 equivalent expression pairs isolated for testing, using up to 50-term expressions. In all cases, the validity of the sequence produced and therefore the provable assertion of program equivalence is always computable, in negligible time.
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning Domain-Specialised Representations for Cross-Lingual Biomedical Entity Linking

Injecting external domain-specific knowledge (e.g., UMLS) into pretrained language models (LMs) advances their capability to handle specialised in-domain tasks such as biomedical entity linking (BEL). However, such abundant expert knowledge is available only for a handful of languages (e.g., English). In this work, by proposing a novel cross-lingual biomedical entity linking task (XL-BEL) and establishing a new XL-BEL benchmark spanning 10 typologically diverse languages, we first investigate the ability of standard knowledge-agnostic as well as knowledge-enhanced monolingual and multilingual LMs beyond the standard monolingual English BEL task. The scores indicate large gaps to English performance. We then address the challenge of transferring domain-specific knowledge in resource-rich languages to resource-poor ones. To this end, we propose and evaluate a series of cross-lingual transfer methods for the XL-BEL task, and demonstrate that general-domain bitext helps propagate the available English knowledge to languages with little to no in-domain data. Remarkably, we show that our proposed domain-specific transfer methods yield consistent gains across all target languages, sometimes up to 20 Precision@1 points, without any in-domain knowledge in the target language, and without any in-domain parallel data.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning to Time-Decode in Spiking Neural Networks Through the Information Bottleneck

One of the key challenges in training Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) is that target outputs typically come in the form of natural signals, such as labels for classification or images for generative models, and need to be encoded into spikes. This is done by handcrafting target spiking signals, which in turn implicitly fixes the mechanisms used to decode spikes into natural signals, e.g., rate decoding. The arbitrary choice of target signals and decoding rule generally impairs the capacity of the SNN to encode and process information in the timing of spikes. To address this problem, this work introduces a hybrid variational autoencoder architecture, consisting of an encoding SNN and a decoding Artificial Neural Network (ANN). The role of the decoding ANN is to learn how to best convert the spiking signals output by the SNN into the target natural signal. A novel end-to-end learning rule is introduced that optimizes a directed information bottleneck training criterion via surrogate gradients. We demonstrate the applicability of the technique in an experimental settings on various tasks, including real-life datasets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

LGESQL: Line Graph Enhanced Text-to-SQL Model with Mixed Local and Non-Local Relations

This work aims to tackle the challenging heterogeneous graph encoding problem in the text-to-SQL task. Previous methods are typically node-centric and merely utilize different weight matrices to parameterize edge types, which 1) ignore the rich semantics embedded in the topological structure of edges, and 2) fail to distinguish local and non-local relations for each node. To this end, we propose a Line Graph Enhanced Text-to-SQL (LGESQL) model to mine the underlying relational features without constructing meta-paths. By virtue of the line graph, messages propagate more efficiently through not only connections between nodes, but also the topology of directed edges. Furthermore, both local and non-local relations are integrated distinctively during the graph iteration. We also design an auxiliary task called graph pruning to improve the discriminative capability of the encoder. Our framework achieves state-of-the-art results (62.8% with Glove, 72.0% with Electra) on the cross-domain text-to-SQL benchmark Spider at the time of writing.
Computersarxiv.org

Asymptotics of representation learning in finite Bayesian neural networks

Recent works have suggested that finite Bayesian neural networks may outperform their infinite cousins because finite networks can flexibly adapt their internal representations. However, our theoretical understanding of how the learned hidden layer representations of finite networks differ from the fixed representations of infinite networks remains incomplete. Perturbative finite-width corrections to the network prior and posterior have been studied, but the asymptotics of learned features have not been fully characterized. Here, we argue that the leading finite-width corrections to the average feature kernels for any Bayesian network with linear readout and quadratic cost have a largely universal form. We illustrate this explicitly for two classes of fully connected networks: deep linear networks and networks with a single nonlinear hidden layer. Our results begin to elucidate which features of data wide Bayesian neural networks learn to represent.
Computersarxiv.org

VA-GCN: A Vector Attention Graph Convolution Network for learning on Point Clouds

Owing to the development of research on local aggregation operators, dramatic breakthrough has been made in point cloud analysis models. However, existing local aggregation operators in the current literature fail to attach decent importance to the local information of the point cloud, which limits the power of the models. To fit this gap, we propose an efficient Vector Attention Convolution module (VAConv), which utilizes K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) to extract the neighbor points of each input point, and then uses the elevation and azimuth relationship of the vectors between the center point and its neighbors to construct an attention weight matrix for edge features. Afterwards, the VAConv adopts a dual-channel structure to fuse weighted edge features and global features. To verify the efficiency of the VAConv, we connect the VAConvs with different receptive fields in parallel to obtain a Multi-scale graph convolutional network, VA-GCN. The proposed VA-GCN achieves state-of-the-art performance on standard benchmarks including ModelNet40, S3DIS and ShapeNet. Remarkably, on the ModelNet40 dataset for 3D classification, VA-GCN increased by 2.4% compared to the baseline.
Computersarxiv.org

Unsupervised Representation Learning for Time Series with Temporal Neighborhood Coding

Time series are often complex and rich in information but sparsely labeled and therefore challenging to model. In this paper, we propose a self-supervised framework for learning generalizable representations for non-stationary time series. Our approach, called Temporal Neighborhood Coding (TNC), takes advantage of the local smoothness of a signal's generative process to define neighborhoods in time with stationary properties. Using a debiased contrastive objective, our framework learns time series representations by ensuring that in the encoding space, the distribution of signals from within a neighborhood is distinguishable from the distribution of non-neighboring signals. Our motivation stems from the medical field, where the ability to model the dynamic nature of time series data is especially valuable for identifying, tracking, and predicting the underlying patients' latent states in settings where labeling data is practically impossible. We compare our method to recently developed unsupervised representation learning approaches and demonstrate superior performance on clustering and classification tasks for multiple datasets.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implicit Representations of Meaning in Neural Language Models

Does the effectiveness of neural language models derive entirely from accurate modeling of surface word co-occurrence statistics, or do these models represent and reason about the world they describe? In BART and T5 transformer language models, we identify contextual word representations that function as models of entities and situations as they evolve throughout a discourse. These neural representations have functional similarities to linguistic models of dynamic semantics: they support a linear readout of each entity's current properties and relations, and can be manipulated with predictable effects on language generation. Our results indicate that prediction in pretrained neural language models is supported, at least in part, by dynamic representations of meaning and implicit simulation of entity state, and that this behavior can be learned with only text as training data. Code and data are available at this https URL .
Softwarearxiv.org

A Novel Graph-Theoretic Deep Representation Learning Method for Multi-Label Remote Sensing Image Retrieval

This paper presents a novel graph-theoretic deep representation learning method in the framework of multi-label remote sensing (RS) image retrieval problems. The proposed method aims to extract and exploit multi-label co-occurrence relationships associated to each RS image in the archive. To this end, each training image is initially represented with a graph structure that provides region-based image representation combining both local information and the related spatial organization. Unlike the other graph-based methods, the proposed method contains a novel learning strategy to train a deep neural network for automatically predicting a graph structure of each RS image in the archive. This strategy employs a region representation learning loss function to characterize the image content based on its multi-label co-occurrence relationship. Experimental results show the effectiveness of the proposed method for retrieval problems in RS compared to state-of-the-art deep representation learning methods. The code of the proposed method is publicly available at this https URL .
Computersarxiv.org

Cross-Network Learning with Partially Aligned Graph Convolutional Networks

Graph neural networks have been widely used for learning representations of nodes for many downstream tasks on graph data. Existing models were designed for the nodes on a single graph, which would not be able to utilize information across multiple graphs. The real world does have multiple graphs where the nodes are often partially aligned. For examples, knowledge graphs share a number of named entities though they may have different relation schema; collaboration networks on publications and awarded projects share some researcher nodes who are authors and investigators, respectively; people use multiple web services, shopping, tweeting, rating movies, and some may register the same email account across the platforms. In this paper, I propose partially aligned graph convolutional networks to learn node representations across the models. I investigate multiple methods (including model sharing, regularization, and alignment reconstruction) as well as theoretical analysis to positively transfer knowledge across the (small) set of partially aligned nodes. Extensive experiments on real-world knowledge graphs and collaboration networks show the superior performance of our proposed methods on relation classification and link prediction.
Computersarxiv.org

Cross-Trajectory Representation Learning for Zero-Shot Generalization in RL

A highly desirable property of a reinforcement learning (RL) agent -- and a major difficulty for deep RL approaches -- is the ability to generalize policies learned on a few tasks over a high-dimensional observation space to similar tasks not seen during training. Many promising approaches to this challenge consider RL as a process of training two functions simultaneously: a complex nonlinear encoder that maps high-dimensional observations to a latent representation space, and a simple linear policy over this space. We posit that a superior encoder for zero-shot generalization in RL can be trained by using solely an auxiliary SSL objective if the training process encourages the encoder to map behaviorally similar observations to similar representations, as reward-based signal can cause overfitting in the encoder (Raileanu et al., 2021). We propose Cross-Trajectory Representation Learning (CTRL), a method that runs within an RL agent and conditions its encoder to recognize behavioral similarity in observations by applying a novel SSL objective to pairs of trajectories from the agent's policies. CTRL can be viewed as having the same effect as inducing a pseudo-bisimulation metric but, crucially, avoids the use of rewards and associated overfitting risks. Our experiments ablate various components of CTRL and demonstrate that in combination with PPO it achieves better generalization performance on the challenging Procgen benchmark suite (Cobbe et al., 2020).