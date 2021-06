The other day, I was in the supermarket with a list from the Blonde in the house that had the groceries which I was to purchase for our use. Let me say at this point that I am quite aware that supermarket is a term that is not used much anymore. It seems that just about all grocery stores nowadays are supermarkets. Back in the day, when I was growing up, they were not. In fact, in the two small towns in Pennsylvania, which were about a mile and half apart, that I lived in (not at the same time) had no such animal. Stoneboro had a meat market and a IGA store which really did not have much of a selection. A lot of small towns had IGA (Independent Grocery Association) stores back then.