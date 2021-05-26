Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Relationship Between Hypothesis Testing and Confidence Intervals

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my time as an undergraduate while taking introductory statistics classes, I found that the relationship between confidence intervals and hypothesis testing always seemed a bit blurry to me. These concepts were typically taught in separate chunks— and rightfully so. These are two foundational concepts that definitely require an ample amount of time, but are often not revisited to help tie the importance of how these two concepts actually work together.

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null Hypothesis#Confidence Intervals#Statistics#Statistical Data#Work Time#Standard Time#Image Data#Ci#Hypothesis Tests#Alternative Hypothesis#Sample Data#Probability#Statistical Significance#Values#Things#Link#Separate Chunks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

On the potential of machine learning to examine the relationship between sequence, structure, dynamics and function of intrinsically disordered proteins

Intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) constitute a broad set of proteins with few uniting and many diverging properties. IDPs-and intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) interspersed between folded domains-are generally characterized as having no persistent tertiary structure; instead they interconvert between a large number of different and often expanded structures. IDPs and IDRs are involved in an enormously wide range of biological functions and reveal novel mechanisms of interactions, and while they defy the common structure-function paradigm of folded proteins, their structural preferences and dynamics are important for their function. We here discuss open questions in the field of IDPs and IDRs, focusing on areas where machine learning and other computational methods play a role. We discuss computational methods aimed to predict transiently formed local and long-range structure, including methods for integrative structural biology. We discuss the many different ways in which IDPs and IDRs can bind to other molecules, both via short linear motifs, as well as in the formation of larger dynamic complexes such as biomolecular condensates. We discuss how experiments are providing insight into such complexes and may enable more accurate predictions. Finally, we discuss the role of IDPs in disease and how new methods are needed to interpret the mechanistic effects of genomic variants in IDPs.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymptotics of Sequential Composite Hypothesis Testing under Probabilistic Constraints

We consider the sequential composite binary hypothesis testing problem in which one of the hypotheses is governed by a single distribution while the other is governed by a family of distributions whose parameters belong to a known set $\Gamma$. We would like to design a test to decide which hypothesis is in effect. Under the constraints that the probabilities that the length of the test, a stopping time, exceeds $n$ are bounded by a certain threshold $\epsilon$, we obtain certain fundamental limits on the asymptotic behavior of the sequential test as $n$ tends to infinity. Assuming that $\Gamma$ is a convex and compact set, we obtain the set of all first-order error exponents for the problem. We also prove a strong converse. Additionally, we obtain the set of second-order error exponents under the assumption that $\mathcal{X}$ is a finite alphabet. In the proof of second-order asymptotics, a main technical contribution is the derivation of a central limit-type result for a maximum of an uncountable set of log-likelihood ratios under suitable conditions. This result may be of independent interest. We also show that some important statistical models satisfy the conditions.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Relationship Between Bias, Variance, Overfitting & Generalisation in Machine Learning Models

The tradeoff between bias and variance plagues every machine learning model. To better understand it, let’s consider 2 models that have fitted to a training data set. Here, we can see the linear regression model (straight line) not capturing the “true” relationship of the training set all too well whilst the other model (squiggly line) captures it perfectly. Since bias is defined as the inability for a machine learning model to capture the true relationship of the data, we can say that the straight line has high bias and the squiggly line has low bias.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Still Using the Same Old Hypothesis Tests for Data Science?

If you are reading this, I assume you know how hypothesis testing works. If you don’t, read this article first. First of all, why bother replacing the usual hypothesis tests? Well, obviously there is nothing wrong in using them, per se: they’ve been around for decades and work just fine for statistics. For statistics.
Mental Healtharxiv.org

Hypothesis Testing for Hierarchical Structures in Cognitive Diagnosis Models

Cognitive Diagnosis Models (CDMs) are a special family of discrete latent variable models widely used in educational, psychological and social sciences. In many applications of CDMs, certain hierarchical structures among the latent attributes are assumed by researchers to characterize their dependence structure. Specifically, a directed acyclic graph is used to specify hierarchical constraints on the allowable configurations of the discrete latent attributes. In this paper, we consider the important yet unaddressed problem of testing the existence of latent hierarchical structures in CDMs. We first introduce the concept of testability of hierarchical structures in CDMs and present sufficient conditions. Then we study the asymptotic behaviors of the likelihood ratio test (LRT) statistic, which is widely used for testing nested models. Due to the irregularity of the problem, the asymptotic distribution of LRT becomes nonstandard and tends to provide unsatisfactory finite sample performance under practical conditions. We provide statistical insights on such failures, and propose to use parametric bootstrap to perform the testing. We also demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of parametric bootstrap for testing the latent hierarchies over non-parametric bootstrap and the naïve Chi-squared test through comprehensive simulations and an educational assessment dataset.
ComputersGigaom

Closing the Gap Between Low Code and Testing

Low-code and no-code solutions enable testing to be deployed to speed software delivery. This report looks at how low-code development differs from traditional software development, and examines the ramifications for application quality. It review the basis for software testing in the low-code/no-code world, bringing in lessons learned from the field in terms of setting a testing strategy for low code, building a foundation that reduces risk, and integrating this foundation into broader practices.
Physicsarxiv.org

Relationship between A-site Cation and Magnetic Structure in 3d-5d-4f Double Perovskite Iridates Ln2NiIrO6 (Ln=La, Pr, Nd)

We report a comprehensive investigation of Ln2NiIrO6 (Ln = La, Pr, Nd) using thermodynamic and transport properties, neutron powder diffraction, resonant inelastic x-ray scattering, and density functional theory (DFT) calculations to investigate the role of A-site cations on the magnetic interactions in this family of hybrid 3d-5d-4f compositions. Magnetic structure determination using neutron diffraction reveals antiferromagnetism for La2NiIrO6, a collinear ferrimagnetic Ni/Ir state that is driven to long range antiferromagnetism upon the onset of Nd ordering in Nd2NiIrO6, and a non-collinear ferrimagnetic Ni/Ir sublattice interpenetrated by a ferromagnetic Pr lattice for Pr2NiIrO6. For Pr2NiIrO6 heat capacity results reveal the presence of two independent magnetic sublattices and transport resistivity indicates insulating behavior and a conduction pathway that is thermally mediated. First principles DFT calculation elucidates the existence of the two independent magnetic sublattices within Pr2NiIrO6 and offers insight into the behavior in La2NiIrO6 and Nd2NiIrO6. Resonant inelastic x-ray scattering is consistent with spin-orbit coupling splitting the t2g manifold of octahedral Ir4+ into a Jeff = 1/2 and Jeff = 3/2 state for all members of the series considered.
WildlifeNature.com

Substrate-dependent competition and cooperation relationships between Geobacter and Dehalococcoides for their organohalide respiration

Obligate and non-obligate organohalide-respiring bacteria (OHRB) play central roles in the geochemical cycling and environmental bioremediation of organohalides. Their coexistence and interactions may provide functional redundancy and community stability to assure organohalide respiration efficiency but, at the same time, complicate isolation and characterization of specific OHRB. Here, we employed a growth rate/yield tradeoff strategy to enrich and isolate a rare non-obligate tetrachloroethene (PCE)-respiring Geobacter from a Dehalococcoides-predominant microcosm, providing experimental evidence for the rate/yield tradeoff theory in population selection. Surprisingly, further physiological and genomic characterizations, together with co-culture experiments, revealed three unique interactions (i.e., free competition, conditional competition and syntrophic cooperation) between Geobacter and Dehalococcoides for their respiration of PCE and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), depending on both the feeding electron donors (acetate/H2 vs. propionate) and electron acceptors (PCE vs. PCBs). This study provides the first insight into substrate-dependent interactions between obligate and non-obligate OHRB, as well as a new strategy to isolate fastidious microorganisms, for better understanding of the geochemical cycling and bioremediation of organohalides.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling of wave-structure interaction through coupled nonlinear potential and viscous solvers: assessment of domain decomposition and functional decomposition methods

To simulate the propagation of ocean waves and their interaction with structures, coupling approaches between a potential flow model and a viscous model are investigated. The aim is to apply each model at the scale where it is most appropriate and to optimize the computational resources. This first model is a fully nonlinear potential flow (FNPF) model based on the Harmonic Polynomial Cell (HPC) method, highly accurate for representing long distance wave propagation and diffraction effects due to the presence of the structure. The second model is a viscous CFD code, solving the Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) equations within the OpenFOAM toolkit, more suited to represent viscous and turbulent effects in the body's vicinity. Two one-way coupling strategies are developed and compared. A domain decomposition (DD) strategy is first considered, introducing a refined mesh in the body vicinity on which the RANS equations are solved. The second coupling strategy considers a functional decomposition (FD) on the local grid. As the FNPF simulation provides fields of variables satisfying the irrotational Euler equations, complementary velocity and pressure components are introduced as the difference between the total flow variables and the potential ones. Those complementary variables are solutions of modified RANS equations. Extensive comparisons are presented for nonlinear waves interacting with a fixed horizontal submerged cylinder of rectangular cross-section. The loads exerted on the body computed from the four simulation methods (standalone FNPF, standalone CFD, DD and FD coupling schemes) are compared with experimental data. It is shown that both coupling approaches produce an accurate representation of the loads and associated hydrodynamic coefficients over a large range of incident wave steepness for a small fraction of the computational needed by the complete CFD simulation.
Computersarxiv.org

It's COMPASlicated: The Messy Relationship between RAI Datasets and Algorithmic Fairness Benchmarks

Michelle Bao, Angela Zhou, Samantha Zottola, Brian Brubach, Sarah Desmarais, Aaron Horowitz, Kristian Lum, Suresh Venkatasubramanian. Risk assessment instrument (RAI) datasets, particularly ProPublica's COMPAS dataset, are commonly used in algorithmic fairness papers due to benchmarking practices of comparing algorithms on datasets used in prior work. In many cases, this data is used as a benchmark to demonstrate good performance without accounting for the complexities of criminal justice (CJ) processes. We show that pretrial RAI datasets contain numerous measurement biases and errors inherent to CJ pretrial evidence and due to disparities in discretion and deployment, are limited in making claims about real-world outcomes, making the datasets a poor fit for benchmarking under assumptions of ground truth and real-world impact. Conventional practices of simply replicating previous data experiments may implicitly inherit or edify normative positions without explicitly interrogating assumptions. With context of how interdisciplinary fields have engaged in CJ research, algorithmic fairness practices are misaligned for meaningful contribution in the context of CJ, and would benefit from transparent engagement with normative considerations and values related to fairness, justice, and equality. These factors prompt questions about whether benchmarks for intrinsically socio-technical systems like the CJ system can exist in a beneficial and ethical way.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical Mechanism of Sampling-based Stochastic Inference under Probabilistic Population Codes

Animals are known to make efficient probabilistic inferences based on uncertain and noisy information from the outside world. Although it is known that generic neural networks can perform near-optimal point estimation by probabilistic population codes which has been proposed as a neural basis for encoding of probability distribution, the mechanisms of sampling-based inference has not been clarified. In this study, we trained two types of artificial neural networks: feedforward neural networks (FFNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) to perform sampling based probabilistic inference. Then, we analyzed and compared the mechanisms of sampling in the RNN with those in the FFNN. As a result, it was found that sampling in RNN is performed by a mechanism that efficiently utilizes the properties of dynamical systems, unlike FFNN. It was also found that sampling in RNNs acts as an inductive bias, enabling more accurate estimation than in MAP estimation. These results will provide important implications for the discussion of the relationship between dynamical systems and information processing in neural networks.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Understanding classification metrics

For a simple binary classification task the beginner is often confused by a ton of metrics. Here I give a bottom up explanation of sensitivity (also called recall), specificity and precision. Those working in classification metrics will often come across terms like true positive rate, false positive rate, recall and...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

How to Optimize your Switchback A/B Test Configuration

In January of 2021, researchers at MIT and Harvard developed a paper that outlines a theoretical framework for optimal analysis and design of switchback experiments. Switchback experiments, also known as time split experiments, employ sequential reshuffling of control/treatments to remove bias inherent to certain data. These methods are popular in 2-sided marketplaces, such as Uber and Lyft, because they allow for robust experimentation on data with finite resources (drivers, riders, etc.).
SciencePhys.org

Researchers reveal relationship between magnetic field and supercapacitors

Since energy storage devices are often used in a magnetic field environment, scientists regularly explore how an external magnetic field affects the charge storage of nonmagnetic aqueous carbon-based supercapacitor systems. Recently, an experiment designed by Prof. Yan Xingbin's group from the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics (LICP) of the Chinese...
Mental Healthunco.edu

Exploring the Relationship Between Social Gaming, Anxiety and Loneliness

The image above is a screenshot of Joanna Lewis and Mia Trojovsky in the game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," celebrating Trojovsky’s graduation from UNC in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. —Written by Deanna Herbert. Challenging the widely popular belief that often holds video games and their players in...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Topological Change Point Detection

Change point detection is an important topic in time-series analysis covering a broad range of applications where it is required to detect significant divergence from a nominal behavior in systems characterized by their measurable time-series. Several real-world systems include solar flare clusters, firefly flash patterns, neurological spike trains, climate data and financial indices, to name a few.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamic Shape Modeling to Analyze Modes ofMigration During Cell Motility

This paper develops a generative statistical model for representing, modeling, and comparing the morphological evolution of biological cells undergoing motility. It uses the elastic shape analysis to separate cell kinematics (overall location, rotation, speed, etc.) from its morphology and represents morphological changes using transported square-root vector fields (TSRVFs). This TSRVF representation, followed by a PCA-based dimension reduction, provides a convenient mathematical representation of a shape sequence in the form of a Euclidean time series. Fitting a vector auto-regressive (VAR) model to this TSRVF-PCA time series leads to statistical modeling of the overall shape dynamics. We use the parameters of the fitted VAR model to characterize morphological evolution. We validate VAR models through model comparisons, synthesis, and sequence classifications. For classification, we use the VAR parameters in conjunction with different classifiers: SVM, Random Forest, and CNN, and obtain high classification rates. Extensive experiments presented here demonstrate the success of the proposed pipeline. These results are the first of the kind in classifying cell migration videos using shape dynamics.