The Relationship Between Hypothesis Testing and Confidence Intervals

To simulate the propagation of ocean waves and their interaction with structures, coupling approaches between a potential flow model and a viscous model are investigated. The aim is to apply each model at the scale where it is most appropriate and to optimize the computational resources. This first model is a fully nonlinear potential flow (FNPF) model based on the Harmonic Polynomial Cell (HPC) method, highly accurate for representing long distance wave propagation and diffraction effects due to the presence of the structure. The second model is a viscous CFD code, solving the Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) equations within the OpenFOAM toolkit, more suited to represent viscous and turbulent effects in the body's vicinity. Two one-way coupling strategies are developed and compared. A domain decomposition (DD) strategy is first considered, introducing a refined mesh in the body vicinity on which the RANS equations are solved. The second coupling strategy considers a functional decomposition (FD) on the local grid. As the FNPF simulation provides fields of variables satisfying the irrotational Euler equations, complementary velocity and pressure components are introduced as the difference between the total flow variables and the potential ones. Those complementary variables are solutions of modified RANS equations. Extensive comparisons are presented for nonlinear waves interacting with a fixed horizontal submerged cylinder of rectangular cross-section. The loads exerted on the body computed from the four simulation methods (standalone FNPF, standalone CFD, DD and FD coupling schemes) are compared with experimental data. It is shown that both coupling approaches produce an accurate representation of the loads and associated hydrodynamic coefficients over a large range of incident wave steepness for a small fraction of the computational needed by the complete CFD simulation.