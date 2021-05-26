Cancel
Animals

Boris Johnson promises tougher sentences for dog theft as rates soar during lockdown

By Maria Collinge
inews.co.uk
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment ministers are considering tougher sentences for dog thieves and owners, after a lockdown surge in dognapping has left families across the UK devastated. The Government’s Pet Theft Taskforce was set up earlier this month and is looking at ways to tackle the lockdown surge in dog thefts. Expanding its remit, it also sets out to tackle abandonment as it anticipates many families discarding their dog as lockdown eases.

