Boris Johnson promises tougher sentences for dog theft as rates soar during lockdown
Government ministers are considering tougher sentences for dog thieves and owners, after a lockdown surge in dognapping has left families across the UK devastated. The Government’s Pet Theft Taskforce was set up earlier this month and is looking at ways to tackle the lockdown surge in dog thefts. Expanding its remit, it also sets out to tackle abandonment as it anticipates many families discarding their dog as lockdown eases.inews.co.uk