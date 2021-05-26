Cancel
Olympic weightlifter Katherine Nye on how her bipolar II diagnosis changed her life

By D'Arcy Maine
ESPN
Cover picture for the articleThis spring, champion weightlifter Katherine Nye officially qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. For the 22-year-old from Oakland Township, Michigan, the journey to the Olympics hasn't been easy. After only training in weightlifting for three years, Nye made her international debut in 2018 and won silver at the IWF Junior World Championships. In 2019, at one of the heights of her competitive weightlifting career, Nye was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder -- a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include hypomania and depression -- and mild ADHD.

