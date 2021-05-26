Olympic weightlifter Katherine Nye on how her bipolar II diagnosis changed her life

She's the only female track and field athlete to ever win six Olympic gold medals, and alongside Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, she's the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time. Clearly, Allyson Felix is no stranger to a challenge. She faced a nine-month hiatus in 2014 due to a hamstring injury, sustained significant ligament tears after falling from a pull-up bar in 2016, and was forced to undergo an emergency C-section in 2018 when she was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia during pregnancy with her daughter child Camryn. After she emerged from the traumatic episode, Felix ended up cutting ties with her then-sponsor Nike, after publicly expressing her disappointment with what she says was unfair compensation as a postpartum athlete.