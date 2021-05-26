Who are Ben Warner and Marc? What Dominic Cummings told select committee about the data scientist brothers
Dominic Cummings has launched a scathing attack on the Government during a select committee meeting over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He aimed particular criticism at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, claiming the Prime Minister had no plan for lockdown and downplayed coronavirus as another swine flu, and said the Health Secretary Matt Hancock had consistently lied and deserved to be sacked 15-20 times.inews.co.uk