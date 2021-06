The family of Secoriea Turner, an eight-year-old girl shot by armed vigilantes during last summer’s Rayshard Brooks protests, has filed a lawsuit against city officials in Atlanta, claiming they allowed an atmosphere of “lawlessness, violence and vigilantism” in addition to peaceful protest.“Secoriea should be here. None of what we’re doing will ever bring our baby back. Her life is priceless,” her family said at a press conference on Monday. “We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable.”Secoriea was killed last July, weeks into protests mourning another tragedy: the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, who...