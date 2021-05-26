Lou Robin, Veteran Concert Promoter and Johnny Cash's Longtime Manager, Dies at 90
During a career lasting over six decades, Robin produced or promoted more than 4,000 concerts through Artist Consultants Productions (previously Concerts, Inc.), the company he co-founded with college friend Allen Tinkley. But his legacy is forever tied to Cash, who called Robin a “true friend…[who has] traveled the world with me, been everywhere, seen everything, known every kind of scheme and scam and trick and trouble the music business has to offer” in his 1997 memoir Cash: An Autobiography.www.billboard.com