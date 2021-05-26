Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lou Robin, Veteran Concert Promoter and Johnny Cash's Longtime Manager, Dies at 90

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a career lasting over six decades, Robin produced or promoted more than 4,000 concerts through Artist Consultants Productions (previously Concerts, Inc.), the company he co-founded with college friend Allen Tinkley. But his legacy is forever tied to Cash, who called Robin a “true friend…[who has] traveled the world with me, been everywhere, seen everything, known every kind of scheme and scam and trick and trouble the music business has to offer” in his 1997 memoir Cash: An Autobiography.

www.billboard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Count Basie
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Jesus
Person
June Carter Cash
Person
Robin
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#New Music#Music Concerts#Billboard#Claremont Men S College#Stanford#Arizona State University#El Camino College#Concerts Inc#The Rolling Stones#American Rebel#Artists Consultants#Cashes#Hall Of Fame#Music Industry Legend#Ceo#Legacy#Music Business#Personal Manager#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentbransontrilakesnews.com

Legends to host late-night Johnny Cash concert series

A new, limited engagement, late-night concert series is coming to Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. With a total of only three performances being held in 2021, Legends in Concert is hosting “The Man in Black,” A Tribute to Johnny Cash, starring Shawn Barker. “With his striking resemblance, spot on mannerisms...
EntertainmentPosted by
KEAN 105

52 Years Ago: ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Premieres

On June 7, 1969, The Johnny Cash Show premiered on ABC. The country icon co-hosted the hour-long show with his wife, June Carter Cash, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Naturally, Johnny Cash performed during each show — both solo and with special musical guests — and there were also appearances from comedians, as well as skits courtesy of the Statler Brothers.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Man in Black at 50: Johnny Cash’s empathy is needed more than ever

“I speak my mind in a lot of these songs,” Johnny Cash wrote in the liner notes to the album Man in Black, released 50 years ago today. He might be better known now for the outlaw songs of his youth or the reckonings with death in his final recordings, but Cash used his 1971 album to set out his less-discussed political vision: long on feeling and empathy, and short on ideology and partisanship. The United States seemed hopelessly polarised, and Cash confronted that division head-on, demanding more of his fellow citizens and Christians amid the apparently endless war in Vietnam.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

BJ Thomas: Grammy-winning musician who sang Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head

BJ Thomas, who has died of lung cancer aged 78, was an American singer who had a string of Top 10 hits in his home country and became known worldwide for the song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” which appeared in the classic 1969 film western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.After being turned down by Bob Dylan and Ray Stevens, lyricist Hal David and musician Burt Bacharach chose Thomas to sing their composition, a quaint, easy-listening, optimistic ballad with an orchestra backing the relaxed vocal.For the film, it included a trumpet solo that accompanied a scene of Paul...
Arkansas StateJonesboro Sun

Proposals invited for 2021 Johnny Cash festival

JONESBORO — A call for proposals has been announced by Arkansas State University Heritage Sites and The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home for presentations as part of the virtual 2021 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16. The event, in its 10th year, returns after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation in 2020.
Starkville, MSwmcactionnews5.com

Johnny Cash honored in Starkville with Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a good day to Walk The Line. Folks in Starkville gathered for a special event honoring the life and music of country music star, Johnny Cash. The Mississippi Country Music Trail Commission unveiled their 35th trail marker in honor of the “man in black”...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Debuts on TV in 1969

“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” Of course the country legend opened his new variety show with his classic greeting 52 Junes ago today. On June 7, 1969, Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were the hosts of the new The Johnny Cash Show. The two were near newlyweds, celebrating their first wedding anniversary three months earlier. And if you flipped on the TV, you’d also catch the usuals who accompanied Cash and his wife on so many tours. The Carter Family often performed on the show, as did the Statler Brothers. So did Carl Perkins and Cash’s backing band, the Tennessee Three.
Celebritieswvli927.com

Ray Charles Remembered

Today (June 10th) marks the 17th anniversary of the death of the great Ray Charles. Charles died of liver disease in his Beverly Hills home at the age of 73. His health had been in decline since the previous summer. Charles, whose real name was Ray Charles Robinson, was born...
Beauty & Fashionwomanaroundtown.com

Singer/Songwriters Midstream and Renewal:

Tonight’s exploration centers on Joni Mitchell’s “midstream” output, not her renewal. 1974’s Court and Spark made her a star, garnering the cover of Time Magazine. A tour followed. To show how remunerative it was, host Louis Rosen tells us her two highest paid musicians earned what today would be $26,000 weekly. “Joni didn’t grow up with money. She sewed her own wedding dress. When Judy Collins’ recorded `Both Sides Now,’ it changed Mitchell’s life. She began to live in more rarified air.”
CelebritiesPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Remembering June Carter Cash

It was 18 years ago today we lost the legendary June Carter Cash. Not only was she the wife and musical partner to the Man In Black, Johnny Cash, she was also part of country music royalty, the Carter Family. Here are some interesting facts about the country music icon.
Starkville, MSNewsTimes

That Time Johnny Cash Was Arrested in Starkville, Mississippi

Before “country music outlaw” became just another outfit for would-be badasses to try on, Johnny Cash made it a job description. But among the seven arrests he accrued during his most tumultuous years, from the late 1950s to 1967, none was quite like the time he was arrested in Starkville, Mississippi while picking flowers on May 11th, 1965.
Musicthecurrent.org

Today in Music History: David Bowie released "Space Oddity"

Today in 1969, David Bowie released "Space Oddity" just in time for the first Apollo 11 lunar landing. The song reached No. 5 in the U.K. chart, but in the U.S, it stalled at No. 124. When it was re-released as a single in 1973, the song reached No. 15 on the Billboard Chart and became Bowie's first hit single in America. It became one of Bowie's signature songs and one of four of his songs to be included in "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll". The song was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey", with a title that plays on the film's title, and in January 2016, it reentered singles charts around the world following Bowie's death.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Johnny Florez, longtime mariachi musician, passes away at 93

LAS CRUCES - Long have the notes of mariachi music floated throughout Las Cruces and Doña Ana County from the guitar of Johnny Florez. He and his partner, Isabel Aguirre, have often been seen performing in charro outfits at the Las Cruces and Mesilla Farmers and Crafts Markets, events, nursing homes and other venues.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley: June Carter Described the King Trying to Play like Johnny Cash

While Elvis Presley was famously the one to tell June Carter of Johnny Cash, few fans of the trio know just how envious of Cash Elvis was. From touring together during their early careers, to rumors of a relationship amidst Elvis staying over at her house to “rest” after tours, it’s no secret that Presley and June Carter were close friends during his lifetime.
Businessindiaeveryday.com

Richard Robinson, Longtime Scholastic CEO, Dies at 84

Here is what people are saying. Here are questions you can ask to formulate your own view.” More from The Hollywood Reporter.. Richard Robinson, Longtime Scholastic CEO, Dies at 84. This article is published at 07 June 2021 07:39 from Popular Entertainemt News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
TV & VideosPosted by
My Country 95.5

‘The Johnny Cash Show': 5 Memorable Moments [WATCH]

The Johnny Cash Show aired for 58 episodes between June 7, 1969, and March 31, 1971, capitalizing on the popularity of musical variety shows and Cash's definitive prison albums (1968's At Folsom Prison and 1969's At San Quentin). It and a show that debuted just eight days later, Hee Haw, beamed country music into living rooms at a time when most chose between three or four viewing options, creating lifelong fans for the genre.