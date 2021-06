The past few months or year has been the absolute worst for nearly everyone inhabiting planet Earth. Still, the same cannot be said for Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin who became the youngest billionaire in the world at just 27 years old last May. He made $4 million recently, and that too from a $25000 investment. In his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin revealed he just invested in Dogecoin as he found the coin’s logo interesting.