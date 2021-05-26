Cancel
Sex Crimes

Man Who Raped, Killed 4-Year-Old Girl Had Tried To Assault Victim's Mother

By Naina Raghavan
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man, who was arrested last week in connection with the rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl, had earlier tried to assault the child’s mother too, a court in South Africa heard Monday. On May 16, the victim’s mother had taken her to a friend’s residence where she left...

IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

