Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

North West Told Kim Kardashian to Pump the Brakes After Rave About Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids really do say the darndest things. Like, for instance, that time on Tuesday (May 25) when Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star displayed a press kit she got honoring Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, which consisted of a box full of promo items, including branded tissues and some Sour Patch Kids with the teen pop queen's picture on it.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Tank
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Clip#Teen#Instagram Story#Daughter#Cute#Star#Love#Promo Items#Fan Grabs#Kids#Fam#Off Camera#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Kim Kardashian: Drops $25K On A Janet Jackson Outfit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kim K dropped a lot of money on Janet Jacksons’ clothes!. “Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s an Update on Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett’s Relationship After All That Song Drama

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans may be wondering right about now where things stand in Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett’s relationship, and TBH, we get it. While the pair never even confirmed it, their rumored romance seemingly took the internet by storm after the release of Olivia’s viral single, “drivers license”—and fans have been looking for clues about these two ever since.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
CelebritiesPosted by
K945

Why Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Mother Initially Dislike ‘drivers license’?

Olivia Rodrigo’s mom wasn’t sold on her daughter’s breakout single at first. On Thursday (May 20), the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star spoke with Apple Music’s First Listen to promote her debut album, Sour. During the interview, she revealed how her mother reacted the first time she played the hit song for her.
Musichot1061.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Olivia Rodrigo finally fed her fans with Sour, her highly anticipated debut album that she released on Friday (May 21) via Geffen Records. The 11-track project includes her previously released breakout debut hit “Drivers License,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her top 10 hit “Deja Vu” and her latest song “Good 4 U.”
Internetwmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Is Destroying Twitter, But They Love It

Good Friday morning. Hope you have a relaxing, warm, pre-summer weekend in store. But first, you absolutely have to listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour and let it emotionally destroy you, leaving you to relive all your youthful heartbreaks. It’s what all the girls on Twitter are doing. Not...
Musicromper.com

North West Just Casually Called Out Her Mom After Saying She Listens To Olivia Rodrigo

Kim Kardashian just learned one of the most frustrating parenting lessons out there. As kids get older, they just love to call you out on stuff. They stop thinking you’re cool and boy, do they love to make sure you know they don’t think you’re cool. Enter her 7-year-old daughter North, who called her out when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she was a big Olivia Rodrigo fan.
MusicPosted by
Vice

Olivia Rodrigo’s Teenage Angst Is Not Just for Teenagers

When Olivia Rodrigo belted out, “you said forever, now I drive alone past your street,” the entire world listened, transfixed. On Friday, The 18-year-old pop star and Disney actress released her highly anticipated album Sour, which includes hits like "deja vu," "good 4 u," and the masterpiece that catapulted her to fame, "drivers license." Though Rodrigo’s songs tend to fixate on quintessential teen experiences—the ache of a high school break up, anxieties over learning how to drive—her music has been well-received and critically acclaimed by audiences of all ages. In January, “drivers license” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for the most song streams in a week. Her follow-up single “deja vu” reached 20.3 million streams in the U.S. during its first week of release. That grown folks will be in their feelings while listening to Rodrigo has become so accepted it’s been discussed on live TV: In February, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Bowen Yang performed a Saturday Night Live sketch where they listened to “drivers license” and were quickly moved to tears.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Joshua Bassett: 5 Things To Know About The ‘HSMTMTS’ Star & Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored Ex

Joshua Bassett burst onto the scene as the lead in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ and has made a name for himself in the music industry. Find out more!. If you’ve been on TikTok in the past year, it’s likely you know the name Joshua Bassett. The 20-year-old California native is a rising star in Hollywood. Not only was he cast as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but he’s written and released his own original music outside of the hit Disney+ show. Along with his professional pursuits, Joshua’s love life has made headline in recent months, particularly his rumored relationship with HSMTMTS co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. Read on to find out more about Joshua!