Gunner Olszewski was cut by the Patriots at the end of training camp in 2019. That’s what he thought anyway. After letting him go, the Patriots' brass had second thoughts, made a trade to clear a roster spot and called back the undrafted rookie to tell him he actually made the 53-man roster. A former Division II cornerback converted to a receiver and returner, Olszewski was considered the biggest underdog on the Patriots.