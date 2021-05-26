Cancel
Maria Shriver and Cartier Team Up for the Jewelry Behemoth’s Virtual Women’s Initiative

By Daisy Shaw-Elli s
Vanity Fair
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Maria Shriver helped Cartier kick off it’s annual Women’s Initiative conference. This year—like most everything else—the conference is virtual, a meeting of the minds among businesswomen from around the globe. As it approaches its 15th anniversary, the Initiative continues to help women succeed in entrepreneurial pursuits—something Shriver has long championed, reported on, and worked in as part of her role in founding the Women’s Alzheimer's Movement.

