Fighting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the veteran community

Even as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered increases, there are still lingering concerns in the public surrounding side effects in women, particularly among expecting mothers. General misinformation regarding vaccines led to a fear of how the COVID-19 vaccine could affect maternal health and fetal development. But physicians and medical experts are now trying to correct the record, educate expecting mothers, and highlight the safety of vaccines. We are at a key pivot point in this pandemic, so getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible will help save lives, reduce the risk of dangerous variants, and help us return to the people, places, and activities we’ve been missing. The benefits far outweigh the minimal risks and data collected from pregnant women who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine so far has been overwhelmingly positive, but is it enough to ease doubt?