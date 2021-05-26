Cancel
Fighting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the veteran community

By Julia LeDoux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 17 days ago
Still considering getting that that jab in your arm?. A veteran-led disaster response organization and the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination recently held a forum to address and combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among the veteran community. The COVID-19 Town Hall for Veterans, hosted by Team Rubicon on Facebook, featured veterans answering...

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

Nevada State
As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.