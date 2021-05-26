Review: Blackberry Smoke Is Still On Fire
Southern rock is an enduring institution, and for good reason. Ever since the ‘70s when it came of age, courtesy of the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker, and others of that ilk, its popularity has been solidly entrenched in its populist appeal. Its music is built on a genuine working class connection, one that leaves little distance or distinction between those making the music and the people that flock to hear it. Indeed, it’s a singular style based on blue collar conviction and an enduring narrative that’s bred in the heartland and shared with patriotic pride.americansongwriter.com