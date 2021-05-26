Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Coach Frank Vogel believes Lakers have the right ‘formula’

By Rob Parks
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 17 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers treated Game 2 of the series against the Phoenix Suns like a must-win…and winning is what the Lakers did, defeating the Suns 109-102 to tie the series up at 1-1.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 34 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 7 assists in 40 minutes of play. Davis was berated by fans and the media after his performance in Game 1 and he knew what he had to do individually and what the Lakers needed to do as a team to get the victory.

“This was a must-win,” Davis said. “We all came out with that mindset and we were able to get the job done.”

“We’ve got to do a better job of holding leads, but we showed we’ll keep fighting,” Davis said.

Coach Frank Vogel was pleased with his team’s effort. Specifically his two superstars, James and Davis. Vogel knows he has the luxury of depending on two of the top superstars in the Association. He doesn’t take that for granted. Especially in situations like this.

“Those are two of the top five players in the NBA,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We have a formula where those guys carry a big load, especially at crunch time.”

LeBron James scored 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 4 rebounds and dished out nine assists in 39 minutes of play. James hit some big-time shots down the stretch in order to seal the victory for the Lakers. James showed that he has been here before in these types of situations. He was ready to answer the bell. James and the Lakers now look forward to returning home to the Staples Center to play in front of their home crowd.

“That’s what I came here for,” James said. “To be able to play a playoff game in front of the Lakers faithful.”

Other Lakers players stepped up to get the victory.

The next game in the series is game 3 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. It will be taking place Thursday, 5/27 at 10 pm Eastern/ 7 pm Pacific.

The post Coach Frank Vogel believes Lakers have the right ‘formula’ appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
717
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Association#The Staples Center#Fortyeightminutes#The Lakers#Coach Frank Vogel#Game#Field#Leads#7 Of 15 Shooting#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASFGate

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Another 25 PPG Season

Basketball has always come easy for LeBron James. Even in what some considered a down season for the NBA superstar, No. 23 accomplished another major feat this year. With the NBA’s regular season finally in the books, fans and analysts are pouring over the stats to see how various basketball stars compare. Believe it or not, James is yet again among the NBA’s best scorers.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James tweaks ankle injury before NBA playoffs

The defending champion Lakers didn’t expect to be fighting for their playoff lives in the play-in tournament, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed a significant chunk of the season, knocking Los Angeles down to the seventh seed. Things were starting to get back to normal for the Lakers,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Tweaked’ Ankle In Win Over Pelicans But Will Be ‘Fine’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to repeat as NBA champions hinge on their health as they were snakebitten by the injury bug during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss extended time due to ankle and calf/Achilles injuries, respectively, and the team predictably struggled with their two superstars out. Davis returned after over two months off and began to resemble himself in Los Angeles’ final five games or so, while James came back with two games remaining left in the season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James thinks Steph Curry should be NBA MVP

LeBron James believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. Ahead of their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows his support for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry’s NBA MVP case. While Denver Nuggets center...
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James Returns, Powers Lakers Past Pacers

For just the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers had all five projected starters for the postseason in the starting lineup. LeBron James (right ankle sprain) and Dennis Schröder (health and safety protocols) returned to the starting lineup, joining Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and recent addition Andre Drummond.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ statuses for final weekend of season

Fittingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are entering the final weekend of the regular season with uncertainty surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis. L.A. is traveling East for a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers (Sat. 10 a.m. PT) and New Orleans Pelicans (Sun. 6 p.m. PT). In his post-practice Zoom before heading to the plane, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided updates on James, Davis, and Dennis Schröder, who haven’t suited up together since April 30.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Los Angeles Lakers will dismantle the Golden State Warriors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on May 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.