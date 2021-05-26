What To Wear To Your Next Wedding If You Want To Skip The Dress

Recently, there's been a lot of talk about dressing joyfully, and I've been very much on board with this sentiment. After over a year of pretty much being on lockdown and wearing joggers, it's only natural that we're gravitating towards bright pops of colors and fun patterns to remerge as social butterflies for dinners, brunches and the bar. But we shouldn't overlook those basics that continue to make up the staple of our wardrobes—joy can be found under many guises. We know from our own intel at Who What Wear that the pieces that tend to sell the best are basics such as white tees, black dresses and vest tops, arguably the bread and butter of our summer wardrobes.