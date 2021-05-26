What To Wear To Your Next Wedding If You Want To Skip The Dress
It's true that any wedding is really about the two people who are tying the knot, but everyone still wants to nail their own wedding guest look — no shame in that. After all, when there's a professional photographer in the vicinity and the chance of running into an ex or long-forgotten friend, you want to put your best-heeled foot forward. The first item most look towards when preparing to attend a wedding is a flowy, floral dress. But what if you threw tradition out the window and skipped the dress altogether? Yes, you can wear pants to a wedding if dresses aren't your thing.www.thezoereport.com