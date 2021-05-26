Cancel
Duluth, MN

82 one day, and snow the next? You betcha!

By Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 17 days ago
On Tuesday, International Falls, MN hit a summer-like 82 degrees in the noon hour. Then the National Weather Service office in Duluth, MN tweeted Wednesday morning that one of their weather observers saw about 10 minutes of snow falling.

WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
Superior, WIPosted by
MIX 108

NWS: Expect Warm End To May, Start To June In Duluth And Superior

Spring is in the air and we are rolling into summer, finally leaving that brutal winter behind us. With that said, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has their eye set on summer. They just released a weather outlook for the country, including the Duluth and Superior area. Their outlook extends into early to mid June.
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Much wetter weather eyes Minnesota by midweek

A broad shift in the weather pattern brings warmer air across Minnesota and much higher precipitation chances as the week progresses. Under the influence of high pressure and light to calm winds, central and southern Minnesota started Monday with areas of dense fog that have mostly lifted as of 9 a.m.
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

A gorgeous start to next week

This evening and tonight: The rest of this afternoon and evening don't look bad temperatures will fall back from the lower 60s into the mid and upper 50s. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy for most, but a spot shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. However, most should stay dry. Again, for the night tonight, there is a stray shot at a shower, but most will stay dry. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.
Environmentmprnews.org

Above-normal temps; several rain opportunities this week

Most of us will have many hours of dry weather this Sunday. There could be some scattered showers and an isolated t-storm this afternoon/evening in far southern Minnesota. Far northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers at times. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible elsewhere in Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin, later this afternoon and this evening.
Duluth, MNkbjr6.com

City crews install 2,300 snow emergency route signs across Duluth

DULUTH, MN -- Temperatures may have hit 80 degrees Monday, but city of Duluth workers had snow on their minds. Crews started installing snow emergency route signs on streets across the city. The city expects 2,300 signs across 129 miles of city streets to be installed by August. If you...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

City installing snow emergency route signs

Snow emergencies are far in the future. But the city of Duluth is preparing for them now. Crews are busy installing 2300 snow emergency route signs along 120 miles of road. They had hoped to do this project last year, but then COVID hit. Here's how the snow emergency route...
Environmentfox9.com

Summer-style humidity is coming

The Twin Cities are about to get their first taste of summer style warmth and humidity. As the Gulf of Mexico , opens up, moisture will surge northward pushing dewpoints into the 60s for the first time this year and may stick there into next week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Environmentmprnews.org

Temps rebound; spotty Saturday showers in some areas, possibly an isolated p.m. t-storm

Today is the Minnesota fishing opener. Our opener can’t be any later than May 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:. Fishing seasons open for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout on Saturday, May 15. This year’s date is the latest possible opener under Minnesota statute, which sets the fishing opener as the Saturday two weeks prior to the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Minnesota StateFOX 21 Online

Minnesota Fishing Season Begins with Opening Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– Fishing season is now underway in Minnesota. The fishing opener here in Minnesota is a day many in the Northland have had circled on their calendars. And those here in Duluth talk about how they’re going to spend the weekend. “We’re looking forward to a nice outing and...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Environmentfox9.com

Dew points rising over next few days

The Twin Cities will see rising dewpoints over the next few days as Gulf of Mexico moisture surges northward. It's gonna feel a lot more like summer around here starting Wednesday and going right through the weekend.
Environmentcbslocal.com

5 P.M. Weather Report

Parts of the Twin Cities metro area were under severe weather watches and warnings, Lisa Meadows reports (2:47). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 15, 2021.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Drying Out And Warming Up

"MINNESOTA FISHING OPENER: LET SUMMER BEGIN!" Minnesota's annual fishing opener is a treasured tradition that celebrates our state's great angling opportunities andsignals the beginning of summer. For serious or even halfway-serious anglers in Minnesota, the fishing opener is a sacred holiday and the unofficialbeginning of summer—a day that roughly half a million anglers eagerly await each year. Some think of it purely as the walleye opener, buttheseason opener includes a number of species that reside inMinnesota waters, such as northern pike, trout, and—in some areas of the state—bass. The season for sunfish, crappies, perch, channel catfish and a few less popular species is always open. Keep reading to getthe details on this year's Minnesota fishing opener and prepareto join your fellow anglers on the water this summer.
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Friends and family embrace Minnesota Fishing Opener

State officials predict that half a million anglers will fish Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes over the course of this year's opening weekend. “It’s probably the best opener we've had in a lot of years. It’s not raining. It’s not snowing so conditions should be just ideal. Great post-spawn bite so it will be a good day today,” Paul Kovach of Duluth said.