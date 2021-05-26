82 one day, and snow the next? You betcha!

This evening and tonight: The rest of this afternoon and evening don't look bad temperatures will fall back from the lower 60s into the mid and upper 50s. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy for most, but a spot shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. However, most should stay dry. Again, for the night tonight, there is a stray shot at a shower, but most will stay dry. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.