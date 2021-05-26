Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien Springs, MI

Berrien Springs motorcyclist dies after crash involving semi

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLKh2_0aBvztzr00

One person is dead after a Tuesday evening crash in Berrien County involving a motorcycle and a semi.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department was dispatched about 5:10 p.m. to E. Lemon Creek and Lauer roads, according to a news release Wednesday.

On arrival, officers found that an eastbound motorcycle – operated by 41-year-old Robert Allen Lucas of Berrien Springs – had collided with a semi at the intersection.

The semi, driven by 44-year-old Timothy Allen Gallo of Demotte, Indiana, was westbound and turning south onto Lauer Road, police said.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Police have notified his next of kin.

Gallo was not injured.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team is reconstructing the crash.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
City
Berrien Springs, MI
State
Indiana State
Berrien County, MI
Traffic
Berrien County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Allen#Traffic Accident#County Police#Crash#Kin#Lauer Road#Demotte#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Robinson Township, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One Person Injured in ATV Crash

An ATV accident has left one person injured in Robinson Township. The incident happened on a wooded trail near some power lines at 118th Avenue & N. Cedar Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 26 year-old man was operating an off road ATV on the trails with a passenger when he drove over a tree branch, damaging the vehicle and injuring the driver.
Ottawa County, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One injured in Holland Township stabbing

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at Buffalo Wild Wings in Holland Township that injured one man. Deputies were called to the scene just before 10 Friday night for a report of ten people fighting in the parking lot. The people involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived.
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

NILES – Jail and probation sentences were handed down to area residents in Berrien County Trial Court Monday. Andinea Marshall Brown, 48, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for no time served and $198 in fines and costs. His license was suspended for 180 days.